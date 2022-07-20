Wilton’s American Legion Post 86 Post Adjutant Tom Moore Elected Sr. Vice Commander of CT; Paul Niche is Commander of the Year

At its annual convention in early July, the American Legion Department of Connecticut elected Tom Moore from Post 86 in Wilton as the department’s Sr. Vice Commander of Connecticut.

As the Sr. Vice Commander for 2022-2023, he is responsible for membership within the department, working with the districts and Posts in Connecticut He also continues to run the department golf tournament which raises money for the Legion’s State Police Youth Week program.

Moore is a 30-year member of the American Legion, through his service in the U.S. Army as an interrogator. He has served as Post Adjutant for 19 years, Post Service Officer for two years, Post Historian for 15 years, and Sr. Vice Commander for one year. He has also served as chairman for the Legion’s Boys State, Oratorical, Children and Youth, State Police Youth Week, Americanism and Legislative committees.

Currently, Moore is in his fifth year as Third District [Fairfield County] Adjutant, as well as chairing the Americanism and Legislative committees. He completed his term as Department Sgt-at-Arms, Legislative and Golf Committees Chair, and Vice Chair for the Americanism Commission.

Moore thanked “all the Post 86 members for their support, as well as the Wilton community for being so supportive of the American Legion, our programs and especially our veterans.”

Also at the annual department convention, Post 86 Commander Paul Niche was recognized by the Department as Commander of the Year. Only one commander out of 146 Posts in the Department of CT is chosen to receive the annual award.

According to Moore, Niche has been a pivotal Post 86 member over the last few years, and his leadership abilities, public relations work, and dedication in coordinating Post events all helped secure this award.

Niche is the second Post 86 Commander to be recognized as Commander of the Year; Commander Don Hazzard received the award in 2010.