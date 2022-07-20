Groundbreaking WHS Student-Run Tutoring Program Looks to Expand for ’22-’23

The following letter was submitted to GOOD Morning Wilton by Anjo Therattil (Wilton High School Class of 2022), the founding president of Your Academics, a student-run program offering free tutoring for students in grades 3-12 in a range of subjects during the school year as well as over the summer.

To the Editor:

My name is Anjo Therattil and I am the founder and president of Your Academics. I am also a graduate of the Wilton High School Class of 2022.

When the pandemic first started, many of us faced challenges in the virtual learning environment. I launched Your Academics in 2020 to allow students to help one another. At first, I thought that five-10 students might register. However, the result was far greater than I could have ever imagined. Altogether, around 500 students have participated in the program and we have been able to complete over 2,500 hours of community service.

The program would not have been possible without all of the high school student-tutors volunteering their valuable time. Their hard work and dedication have allowed them to make a difference in our community. I would like to congratulate all of the tutors for being recipients of the Dr. Robert J. Jacobs Memorial Award this year. From the bottom of my heart, I cannot thank them enough for their service.

Thank you to all of the students and parents for being a part of the program. I really appreciate your continued support. Whether you have been a part of the program since 2020 or this year, I hope that you have been able to improve academically and build connections with your tutor.

I would like to extend my gratitude to [WHS Principal] Dr. Robert O’Donnell for supporting the program.

As we look ahead to the upcoming school year, I am pleased to announce that George Hahn (WHS Class of 2023) and Jack Leventhal (Class of 2024) will be the directors of Your Academics for the Wilton Chapter. Additionally, Jolene Massad (Class of 2024) and Anant Srinivasan (Class of 2024) will serve as expansion coordinators. They have all been heavily involved in the program and have completed impressive amounts of community service. I could not have selected more qualified candidates for these roles. They are eager to help in any way.

I am also excited to announce that our website has been redesigned and we have a new email address for all inquiries going forward.

Similar to last summer, Your Academics is running summer camps! If you would like to participate in any of the programs, I encourage you to register via the online registration form.

Thank you again,

Anjo Therattil