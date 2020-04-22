GOOD Morning Wilton Introduces “What’s Open” Feature

GOOD Morning Wilton has added a new feature to help local businesses and residents in this time of COVID-19 closures and adjustments. We’re introducing “What’s Open,” a business listing that local businesses can be part of to share their operating hours and features for readers.

What’s Open is just one more way GOOD Morning Wilton is providing critical, local information on the coronavirus pandemic.

What’s Open is a free public service available to all Wilton businesses. Restaurants, retailers, dry cleaners, markets, contractors, medical offices–we’ll publish your hours and location, and what services you’re offering. Readers can find out what’s open, when, and what services those businesses are still able to provide.

Want to know which restaurants are offering curbside delivery or which contractor is accepting clients? Need to know the hours the grocery store is open? You can turn to What’s Open to find reliable information. Some listings also offer deals or discounts you can only find on What’s Open.

Readers can access the directory of businesses right from the “What’s Open” bar at the top of every page, and clicking on “What’s Open” or “View All.” Businesses can add their information and update it on their own, by clicking on “Add My Business” and filling out a simple form.

If you don’t see your favorite business in the directory, be sure to tell them to sign up and add their information.