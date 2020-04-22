Wilton COVID-19 Update April 21: Why CT’s Spread Isn’t Slowing Down

In her nightly update on the town’s response to COVID-19, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice addressed a question she received from a resident asking why Connecticut’s case numbers are growing while New York’s spread has slowed.

Vanderslice explained key data points that contribute to why:

“The virus spread much more quickly and more widely in NY State and the NYC suburbs than it did in CT and Fairfield County.

“Having watched the rapid growth in NY State, we were much quicker to take measures to reduce the spread. For example, Wilton and New Rochelle closed the schools on the same day, despite New Rochelle having its first case six days earlier than Wilton and having already brought in the State National Guard.

Westchester County has 2,545 cases per 100,000 residents, Fairfield County has 881 cases per 100,000 residents; Westchester County has 93 deaths per 100,000 residents, Fairfield County has 54 per 100,000 residents.

She added that NY State’s growth is slowing, but from a growth rate faster than CT’s.

Vanderslice included the daily case numbers, including a total of 119 positive cases in Wilton (an increase of +4). The CT Department of Public Health reports that Fairfield County has 8,472 cases of the 20,360 laboratory-confirmed statewide cases or 42%. Tuesday’s test positive rate remained at 27%, with 1.8% of the State’s population that has been tested. Deaths rose by 92 to 1,423 with Fairfield County at 544. The number of patients currently hospitalized increased by 30 to 1,949 with an increase of 2 in Fairfield County to 735.

Vanderslice noted that the Board of Selectmen met Tuesday evening, and voted to offer a tax relief deferment plan to qualified taxpayers–something required in one of the governor’s executive orders. More information will be forthcoming on the town website.