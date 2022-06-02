GOOD Morning Wilton Wins Seven Awards, Including Top Recognition, in CTSPJ Journalism Competition

GOOD Morning Wilton was recognized with seven awards, including the top award, “The First Amendment Award,” in the CT Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists’ 2021 Excellence in Journalism Awards.

The Society of Professional Journalists is a national organization that “encourages the free practice of journalism and stimulates high standards of ethical behavior,” according to its website.

The CT Chapter (CTSPJ) awards three ‘All Media Special Awards’ as well as several specific categories recognizing the work of writers, editors, photographers and producers broken out by regional, hyperlocal, broadcast and magazine outlets depending on publication size, audience area and staff.

The CTSPJ’s First Amendment Award honors work that preserves and strengthens the First Amendment and a free press in society. GOOD Morning Wilton was recognized for its overall coverage of Wilton’s 2021 Municipal Elections in an entry titled, “A Free Press, A Fair Election.” Judges considered GMW‘s reporting methodology, published articles and community response as part of the evaluation.

GMW was also recognized for its work in other specific categories:

COVID-News/Hyperlocal

Data/Hyperlocal

Editorial/Hyperlocal

First Place: “GMW’s holiday message from the editor,” Heather Borden Herve

Reporting Series/Hyperlocal

Video Storytelling/Hyperlocal