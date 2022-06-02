GOOD Morning Wilton Wins Seven Awards, Including Top Recognition, in CTSPJ Journalism Competition

GOOD Morning Wilton was recognized with seven awards, including the top award, “The First Amendment Award,” in the CT Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists’ 2021 Excellence in Journalism Awards.
The Society of Professional Journalists is a national organization that “encourages the free practice of journalism and stimulates high standards of ethical behavior,” according to its website.
The CT Chapter (CTSPJ) awards three ‘All Media Special Awards’ as well as several specific categories recognizing the work of writers, editors, photographers and producers broken out by regional, hyperlocal, broadcast and magazine outlets depending on publication size, audience area and staff.
The CTSPJ’s First Amendment Award honors work that preserves and strengthens the First Amendment and a free press in society. GOOD Morning Wilton was recognized for its overall coverage of Wilton’s 2021 Municipal Elections in an entry titled, “A Free Press, A Fair Election.” Judges considered GMW‘s reporting methodology, published articles and community response as part of the evaluation.
GMW was also recognized for its work in other specific categories:
COVID-News/Hyperlocal
- First Place: “Ethics and responsibility — the social contract of contact tracing after WHS outbreak,” Heather Borden Herve
- Second Place: “One year later — video interview with Wilton’s (and CT’s) first COVID-19 patient, Chris Tillett,” Heather Borden Herve
Data/Hyperlocal
- First Place: “Wilton’s changing demographics: Census 2020 reveals more diversity, fewer children and lasting impact,” Kathy Bonnist
Editorial/Hyperlocal
- First Place: “GMW’s holiday message from the editor,” Heather Borden Herve
Reporting Series/Hyperlocal
- First Place: “Students help beloved counselor find kidney donor — right in town,” Kathy Bonnist, Heather Borden Herve
Video Storytelling/Hyperlocal
- Second Place: “Mr. Pompa’s surprise: Days before kidney transplant, more GOOD news for beloved WHS counselor,” Heather Borden Herve
that’s such a series of honors and across so many areas of journalism. We are fortunate to have GMW for our daily local news and perspective – congrats Heather and team and here’s to more award winning
Congratulations on your journalism awards, that’s wonderful Heather! Keep up the good work.
Fabulous recognition Heather! Congratulations and continue the superb local coverage. Very much appreciated daily.
Congratulations, Heather.
Well-deserved honors for you and Good Morning Wilton.