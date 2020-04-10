Gov Extends Public School Closure Until “At Least” May 20

Gov. Ned Lamont, in consultation with State Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona, announced Thursday that he plans to sign an executive order extending the date for which classes at all public schools statewide remain canceled until at least May 20.

“Out of the best interests of the health and safety of students, teachers, and staff, we feel this is the best approach at this time,” Lamont said. “We’ll continue consulting with our public health experts and education officials in the coming weeks as the situation continues to change. I want everyone to know that this is done out of an abundance of caution, and our education officials will continue to speak with school districts to help amplify their learn-from-home initiatives during this difficult time.”

The governor plans to sign the order in the coming days.