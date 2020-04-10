Weir Farm National Historic Site Closing  Park Grounds and Parking Areas

Weir Farm National Historic Site announced that effective April 10, 2020, it will be closed to all park visitors until further notice, including park grounds and parking areas. The modifications to operations was made in response to guidance from the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working service-wide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic,” a press release said.

The NPS has made many digital tools available for the public to explore Weir Farm National Historic Site online, including:

Online galleries of artwork created by America’s most beloved Impressionist, J. Alden Weir, and other Weir Farm Artists

Image galleries, including Collections, Historic Photos, and Modern Photos

Information on some of the significant people in Weir Farm history, including the three generations of artists who called Weir Farm home

A virtual story map tour of Weir’s time studying and creating art in Europe

The 13-minute park film, Legacy of a Landscape

Videos created by students, including a two-minute introduction to the park created by youth interns, and a documentary feature about Weir Farm National Historic Site, created by Joelle Schrock as her final Capstone project in the Masters of Communication program at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on the National Parks website.