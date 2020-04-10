BREAKING NEWS: Wilton Memorial Day Parade Canceled

BREAKING NEWS, April 10, 2020–10:15 a.m.: The Memorial Day Parade Committee announced that it would be canceling this year’s parade.

“The Committee has decided it would be best to cancel the Memorial Day Parade this year. With the Governor extending school opening until at least May 20, we realize that this would eliminate the two main bands of the parade. That, plus the fact that we still don’t know if public gatherings will be possible at the parade date, we decided that this is the only wise way to go,” said Bud Taylor, the committee chairman.

developing story…