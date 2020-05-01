Gov. Lamont: Focused on May 20 Start to Gradual Reopening

At Thursday’s press briefing, Gov. Ned Lamont was focused on May 20 as a starting point for Connecticut to begin a gradual reopening.

He is eyeing some businesses, restaurants, limited personal services and outdoor recreation, as “…we try and work our way through a reasonable schedule that keeps us safe and gets our economy going,” he said.

Lamont talked about the required benchmarks that were important to hit before reopening would be possible, as priorities and criteria that the reopening advisory board has established.

“First of all, the 14-day declining hospitalization, we’re on that metric right now. Number two is increased testing. We’ve talked about that broadly, but I want you to know this is not something for me to take lightly; this is not something for the business community to take lightly. It is absolutely vital as you look at what’s going on in Germany and other places with a slight resurgence if we’re not absolutely careful,” he said.

Ramping up testing and contact tracing will be vital, especially in high-risk and harder-hit populations like African-American and urban communities.

Testing is still hovering around 2,000 tests per day; Dr. Albert Ko, co-chair of the Reopening CT Advisory Group, said the goal is conducting about 6,000 tests per day to proceed with confidence.

“That also allows us to learn whether by loosening up these restrictions while at the same time enforcing strong social distancing that we can actually, whether we’re going to have a bump or resurgence or so forth. So that’s an important thing that we’re all working towards implementing very quickly in the next three weeks,” Ko said.

Getting adequate supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and gowns available to the public and businesses will also be critical, LmONR said.

“Expansion of the ability to provide those masks to more and more stores, more and more employees, more and more factories is key to our opening strategy, and appropriate physical distancing, those regulations store by store and industry by industry,” he said, noting that various industry group are working with state officials.

“It’s not a state government sitting here saying these are the protocols that we think are best for you. We’ve got the restaurant association, the retail association, the hospitality [association], all coming to us with really thoughtful ideas on how they can keep their employees safe as well as their customers safe,” Lamont said.

Part of Lamont’s consideration on what to reopen first includes the unemployment numbers.

“You want to know where the other half of our unemployed come from. They come from a group that represents just 10% of our economy. That’s the service economy. Those are restaurants, salons, bars, and such. Those are very people-intensive. So whether or not they’re a big piece of our overall economy, they were an enormous piece of our unemployment rate. And that’s the group that we’re going to talk about, in particular today, as we slowly phase them back into the workforce starting on May 20,” he said.

Lamont said determining whether a sector will be allowed to open involved ranking what behaviors can be done safely and scoring health risks on a number of factors: contact proximity–how close people are and how much social distancing is possible; contact length–how long contact is between people; number of contacts–how many different people are in contact over the course of a day; contact location–indoor vs. outdoor; disinfection–how often can disinfecting protocols be executed; social distancing rules– how safely social distance be maintained.

Lamont said reopening will be focused on industry and sectors, with an eye toward consumer use.

“Well over 60% of our economy is already open–manufacturing essential retail, real estate, utilities, construction, childcare, daycare, and hospitals. Although some are not operating at full capacity right now, which is why it’s so important that we give people the confidence that they can go back when it is safe for them to go back,” he said.

Restaurants are a key sector for Lamont as a big part of the service economy, with deciding about reopening a mixed bag. “I know what that means in terms of employment. I know what that means in terms of bringing our cities back to life. And I also know what it means in terms of a virus spread,” he said, noting that he’ll be keeping an eye on other states that have begun reopening, including Georgia and Oklahoma.

The remaining retail Lamont said officials are looking at reopening are what he refers to as “main street” stores. Allowing more outdoor recreation will also be important.

He got a little more ‘folksy’ talking about the need to open up personal services. “I know how important hair barbers, salons, nails are. I know it’s been a long time. I know it’s getting a little awkward. I also know that it’s tougher to enforce social distancing in an environment like that, but based upon what we see in Georgia and other places, people aren’t flooding in, people are doing it by appointment.”

Lamont’s advisors plan on devising protocols to get that sector started up “on a limited basis” starting on May 20 as well.

He said that next week he’ll report on schools and other social gatherings.

Other key points Lamont and his advisors made: