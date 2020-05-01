State COVID-19 Update April 30: Nursing Home Deaths in Wilton, Plus Big Jump in Positive State & Fairfield County Cases Again

Gov. Ned Lamont provided his daily updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 crisis for Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Lamont updated the list of nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state with residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 (which is updated weekly). The data was reported to the state by each of the nursing homes and assisted living facilities. These lists are updated on a weekly basis.

For Wilton (Wilton Meadows), as of April 29, 2020:

Connecticut day-to-day newly reported data on cases, deaths, and tests

It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected.

Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.

Department of Social Services preparing new Medicaid coverage for uninsured during COVID-19 public health emergency

The Connecticut Department of Social Services is preparing to implement new coverage for uninsured children and adults in the HUSKY Health program as part of the state’s response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. This will include:

Medicaid for the Uninsured/COVID-19: Uninsured state residents of any income level may be eligible for free Medicaid coverage of COVID-19 testing and testing-related provider visits. This new federally-funded Medicaid coverage group will cover both citizens and qualifying non-citizens for testing and provider visits incurred between March 18, 2020, and the end of the public health emergency. HUSKY Health providers are advised to retain records regarding COVID-19 testing and testing-related provider visits for eligible individuals, starting March 18 and through the duration of the public health emergency, for purposes of Medicaid reimbursement. The Department of Social Services expects to issue more detailed guidance on this new coverage group, including processes for enrollment and claiming, by mid-May. At that point, individuals who received care on or after March 18 and were eligible for coverage at the time services were provided will be able to receive retroactive coverage.

Uninsured state residents of any income level may be eligible for free Medicaid coverage of COVID-19 testing and testing-related provider visits. This new federally-funded Medicaid coverage group will cover both citizens and qualifying non-citizens for testing and provider visits incurred between March 18, 2020, and the end of the public health emergency. HUSKY Health providers are advised to retain records regarding COVID-19 testing and testing-related provider visits for eligible individuals, starting March 18 and through the duration of the public health emergency, for purposes of Medicaid reimbursement. The Department of Social Services expects to issue more detailed guidance on this new coverage group, including processes for enrollment and claiming, by mid-May. At that point, individuals who received care on or after March 18 and were eligible for coverage at the time services were provided will be able to receive retroactive coverage. Emergency Medicaid for Non-Citizens/COVID-19: Connecticut residents who meet financial eligibility requirements but do not qualify for full Medicaid due to their immigration status, including undocumented individuals, are eligible to receive Medicaid to treat an emergency medical condition. COVID-19 testing and testing-related provider visits are emergency visits that will be covered by Emergency Medicaid. Emergency Medicaid is not a factor in federal immigration ‘public charge’ determinations. The Department of Social Services expects to issue more detailed guidance, including processes for enrollment and claiming for testing and testing-related services, by mid-May. At that point, individuals who received care within the prior three months and were eligible for coverage at the time services were provided will be able to receive retroactive coverage. HUSKY Health providers are advised that coverage for hospitalization will be handled through existing processes for Emergency Medicaid coverage.

Connecticut Department of Labor launches new system today for self-employed to apply for federal unemployment benefits

The Connecticut Department of Labor today began accepting claim applications for the self-employed, many of whom are eligible to collect unemployment insurance benefits under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Program.

Federal guidelines require that self-employed individuals, including independent contractors and “gig” workers, first apply through the Connecticut unemployment system located at www.filectui.com. Applicants must receive a determination notice in the mail from the Connecticut Department of Labor before they can apply on the newly-designed Pandemic Unemployment Assistance online system that will also be located at www.filectui.com.

Self-employed individuals must follow this two-step application process:

STEP ONE: Beginning April 30 File a regular state claim application with the Connecticut Department of Labor at www.filectui.com using the BLUE button to file. NOTE: Self-employed individuals who already filed a claim application through this system should not file again. The agency has these original claims and a duplicate is not needed. After completing and submitting an application, claimants should look for an email from the Connecticut Department of Labor stating, “Thank you for submitting your online application for unemployment compensation benefits with the Connecticut Department of Labor. … Please look for a CONFIRMATION EMAIL notifying you that your claim has been processed. This email will include your NEXT STEPS information including instructions for when to start filing your weekly claims.” Claimants should then be on the lookout for a second email from the Connecticut Department of Labor stating, “Your claim for benefits has been processed! If this is a new claim then we are sending information regarding your claim via US mail.” Claimants should then look for their eligibility determination (Form UC-58 Monetary Determination) that must be sent through the US mail service. If the UC-58 Monetary Determination shows that the claimant has a “zero” weekly benefit rate (which means they do not have wage earnings in the state system) they are not eligible for state benefits and are eligible to file in the ReEmployCT system for self-employed individuals. If the UC-58 Monetary Determination shows a weekly benefit rate, they have wage earnings in the state system and are entitled to collect state unemployment benefits.

STEP TWO: Once the UC-58 has been received via US mail Go to www.filectui.com and click the PUA button. The PUA system will have a record of the claimant’s state benefit ineligibility status. Complete the PUA application. Applicants will need their 2019 IRS forms, 1099, 2019 W-2s, and Schedule C. Applicants will be asked to provide earnings for 2019, broken down by quarters. Those without tax records for 2019 can self-attest their earnings but will be subject to audit. Applicants will be asked the date when COVID-19 impacted their employment. Federal guidelines allow this to go back to February 2, 2020. If an unemployed status goes back to retroactive weeks, the system asks the claimant for weekly earnings through the current week filing. Once the PUA application is completed, if applicants did not select a payment method when filing under the state unemployment system, they will select their method of payment (direct deposit or debit card – the agency recommends direct deposit for much faster payment). Payment selection is made by returning to www.filectui.com and selecting the “method of payment” green button.



A frequently asked questions document located on the Connecticut Department of Labor’s website is being updated to include a section on the PUA application process, guidelines, and additional details.

For more information, read the press release issued today by the Connecticut Department of Labor.

Connecticut Judicial Branch expands remote capabilities to include more family cases

The Connecticut Judicial Branch today announced that effective immediately, parties who have an agreement may have their family court cases resolved without having to come to court.

“This is a significant development considering that about 0- percent of our cases are resolved by agreement,” the Honorable Michael A. Albis, chief administrative judge of family matters, said. “We are looking forward to this expansion of cases that we can dispose of remotely, and most important, we are glad that a greater number of litigants will have the opportunity to resolve their cases without having to come to court.”

An executive order by Governor Lamont made the expansion possible. “We are pleased that the Governor’s Office paved the way for this development,” Judge Albis added.

Under the new procedures for family cases, parties with full written agreements in family court matters may request approval of their agreements without having to come to the courthouse for a hearing. The procedure is available to request the entry of final judgment in any action for custody, visitation between parents, dissolution of marriage or legal separation, or any final order on any motion in such a case, as long as the parties are in complete agreement and file all necessary documents.

For more information on how these procedures will work, check out the explanation on the Judicial Branch’s website.