State Releases Phase 2 Rules for June 17 Reopening of Nail Salons, Gyms, Hotels, Pools and More

Gov. Lamont’s administration surprised state residents on Sunday, June 7 with the release of the rules and requirements for eligible businesses and non-profits allowed to open under Phase 2 as of June 17. They include: restaurants (indoor dining); hotels/lodging; personal services (nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapists, estheticians, etc.); indoor recreation (bowling, movie theaters, etc.); sports, sports clubs & complexes, gyms, fitness centers and pools; outdoor arts and entertainment events (limited capacity); amusement parks; libraries, museums, zoos and aquariums; and social clubs.

The reopening rules were released by CT’s Department of Economic and Community Development.

The governor stressed that the decision to reopen during this phase rests with each individual business owner–they are not required to open if they do not choose. However, if they do they must follow the rules as prescribed.

The protocols were developed by Lamont, members of his administration, and the Department of Economic and Community Development, in consultation with legislators and recommendations made by the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group, made up of medical experts and representatives of business and industry groups.

The sector-specific rules include detailed information and requirements about physical distancing, facility capacity, hygiene, sanitizing, signage, personal protective equipment (PPE), scheduling, training, and more.

Beginning Monday, June 8, businesses and nonprofits planning to reopen during Phase 2 on June 17 will need to visit Connecticut’s self-certification website to certify that they are compliant with the reopening rules for their sector.

As select businesses reopen they are still obligated to maintain strict controls on operations and interaction. Measures will continue to include:

Capacity limit of 50% for most businesses that reopen

Strict cleaning and disinfection protocols in all settings

Those who can work from home should continue to do so

Those in high-risk groups (comorbidities) and over the age of 65 should continue to stay safe and stay home

Facemasks should continue to be worn in public at all times

Social gatherings will be restricted in accordance to the Governor’s executive order.

Documents containing the rules for the first phase of reopening have been published on the state’s coronavirus website and are available to download directly at these links:

(Social Clubs to follow all rules applicable to their operation (e.g. Restaurant, Pool))

Wilton’s First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice clarified in her update on Sunday, June 7, that gathering sizes are expected to increase under Phase 2, but in the meantime, social and recreational gatherings are limited to 10 persons indoors and 25 persons outdoors, with restrictions.