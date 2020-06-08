WHS 2020 Senior Baseball Day

Yesterday, on what would have been the day the Wilton High School baseball banquet would have been held, the WHS baseball team’s seniors celebrated WHS Baseball Senior Day.

Accompanied by the assistant coaches, varsity head coach Tim Eagen paid a surpris visit to each of the boys’ homes and presented them with special gifts, including their senior photo banners, which traditionally would have hung at the field on senior night.

The season was canceled due to the school closure and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the season and its celebration were not able to happen, the players’ parents still wanted to recognize the 11 boys, most of whom are closing out their baseball careers–careers that began when they were about 5 years old.

The surprise was facilitated with the help of senior parents Nancy Ward and Shawn Kahal. Ward said that after the visits she received emails from parents, many of whom said how important the gesture was. “The overwhelming theme is how good it is to see their son smile,” Ward said, referring to the previous months with more limited social contact after the season was canceled. The day seemed to bring g a lot of joy. Wish I had know to include that in my blurb.

Congratulations to Patrick Cummins, Regan Kahal (captain), Erik Lebek, Ethan Leinberger, Calvin Nichols, Drew Phillips (captain), Jordan Sayewitz (not pictured), Nick Sheehan, Andrew Travers, John Walsh, and Parker Ward (captain).