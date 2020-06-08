Wilton Real Estate Report (May 27-June 4, 2020): 9 Properties Changed Hands, 2 for Over $900K

The Wilton town clerk’s office releases data each week for the prior week’s real estate transactions. From May 27 to June 4, 2020, nine properties changed hands. Two of the houses sold had a price tag of over $900,000. The land transfers that were recorded during that time (including address, sale price, and photo where available) were:

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.

47 Spoonwood Rd.: John and Ariel Laing to Jakob P. and Jennifer L. Sweeters, for $780,000.

349 Mountain Rd.: William J. and Christina L. Cavagnaro II to Pilar Lopez and Pierce Roth, for $662,000.

21 Old Wagon Rd.: Edward J. and Margaret P. McMurrer to Jason and Naomi Williams, for $940,000.

21 Roxbury Ln.: Jefferey S. and Noreen Kane to David W. Doo and Amanda L. Dinsmore, for $910,000.

209 Catalpa Rd.: Richard and Bonnie Schoonmaker to P. Krishnaswamy and P. Thasulu, for $669,000.

77 Moriarty Dr.: John and Clara Lombardi to Michael J. and Eileen J. Morley, for $845,000.

99 Chicken St.: Alexander Richards and Josefine Allain to Elizabeth and Brent C. Skilton, for $745,000.

143 Heather Ln.: Suzanne L. Fraccaroli to Christopher J. Sheeran and Caitlen Cohane, for $595,000.