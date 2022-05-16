Green Teens Gardening Begins This Week

Do you have a budding youth gardener? Registration is open for Green Teens Youth Gardening at Trackside Teen Center. This is a free program run by Wilton Garden Club members Laurie Musilli and Pam Nobumoto and supported by Trackside Teen Center.

This educational, hands-on youth gardening program meets on Wednesdays from 3:30-5 p.m. starting this week, Wednesday, May 18 until school ends. The youth gardeners help plant and tend to the organic garden at Trackside. The youth garden yields about 200 pounds of fresh, organic produce every year, and once harvested, the produce gets donated to the Wilton Food Pantry.

Weekly guest speakers come to work with the youth gardeners, who learn about growing organically, healthy garden-to-table eating, helping the pollinators, trellising, insects, making garden art, and flower arrangements, which are donated to the Wilton Senior Center and Wilton Commons. The youth garden is a whimsical place full of busy hands from the youth gardeners, adult gardeners and seniors who come to work together.

This program is free and does not require a Trackside membership. This has typically been a middle and high school program but we are opening it up to younger students who like working in the garden and outdoors.

Anyone with questions or who is interested in signing up can contact Laurie Musilli via email or find sign up information on the Trackside website.