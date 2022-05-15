LIVE-STREAM: Abortion-Rights Supporters Hold Rally at Wilton Town Hall

WILTON, CT, Sunday, May 15, 2022 — In reaction to the Supreme Court draft opinion that recently leaked indicating the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion is likely to be overturned, a group of local women are organizing a pro-choice rally today starting at 1 p.m. at Wilton’s Town Hall.

Calling the event Voices for Choices, the rally has been planned as a regional response to show public objection to what organizers say is how far the anticipated decision goes in rolling back certain rights.

According to a media advisory sent from organizers, residents as well as statewide and local representatives of Wilton, New Canaan, Norwalk, Redding Weston, and Westport are expected to assemble.

GOOD Morning Wilton will be live-streaming the event here and on the GMW Facebook page and Vimeo channel.

Spohn has organized the event with women who are actively involved in the Democratic party from the surrounding towns of Weston, Ridgefield and Redding. Among them is Weston’s former first selectwoman Gayle Weinstein, who will emcee the event.

Organizers have provided a tentative list and order of speakers (which is subject to change):

CT Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (CT)

CT Attorney General William Tong

State Senator Will Haskell (D-26)

Meagan Burns-Min, pro-choice advocate

State Representative Anne Hughes (D-135 Easton/Redding)

Carolyn Hill-Bjerke, pro-choice advocate

Colin Hosten, Triangle Community Center, LGBTQ advocate

State Representative Stephanie Thomas (D-143 Wilton/Norwalk) [also candidate for CT Sec. of State]

State Representative Aimee Berger Girvalo (D-111 Ridgefield)

Celeste La Coix, President, Westport LVW

Ceci Maher, MSW, Democratic candidate for State Senate, 26th District

Representative Sean Scanlon (D-98) [also candidate for CT Comptroller]