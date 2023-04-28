



The Wilton Family YMCA is hosting the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., encouraging families to take a moment to help kids be kids and set them up for a summer of success.

The event is open to the public and free, and everyone in the Wilton community is invited to enjoy all that’s being offered.

Healthy Kids Day is the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families. The Y hopes to use the day to get more kids moving and learning, creating healthy habits they can continue while they’re away from the classroom.

The day promises fun for the whole family and is recommended for ages 2-10 years old. Among the activities are gymnasium games, scavenger hunt, high fitness, dance class demonstration, family fit classes, face painting and more.

With the rain predicted Saturday, Healthy Kids Day provides an indoor activity.

Food will be available for purchase, including hot dogs and Gofer Ice Cream. The YMCA encourages people to bring reusable water bottles.

Other events happening at Healthy Kids Day include:

In a Heartbeat : free cardiac screening sponsored by More George and In A Heart Beat. Register ahead of time online although walk-ins are welcome.

: free cardiac screening sponsored by and In A Heart Beat. Register ahead of time online although walk-ins are welcome. Race 4 Chase Bike and Bike Helmet Donations

Given the rainy weather forecast, Wilton Little League has decided to postpone Saturday’s Little League Day celebration to Saturday, May 20 from 2-6 p.m. The WBSA/Wilton Little League celebration with Doc Gooden from 6-8 p.m. will still take place.