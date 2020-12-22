Himes and Wilton Chamber Co-Host Virtual Conversation on New COVID-19 Relief Bill

Shortly before midnight Monday evening, the Senate passed the most recent COVID Relief bill, which now heads to President Trump for his signature. What does it mean for Wiltonians and local businesses?

On Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 2:30 p.m., Rep. Jim Himes will join the U.S. Small Business Administration for a conversation about how local business owners can benefit from the recent COVID-19 relief package. Himes will outline eligibility for the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans. This conversation will be co-hosted by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, along with the Chambers of Westport/Weston, New Canaan, Greater Norwalk, and Stamford.

Residents and business owners are invited to watch live on Himes’ Facebook page.

There is also a Zoom link for the Q&A (Webinar ID: 898 8105 7224, Passcode: 509950).