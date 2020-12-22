Wilton Sophomores Form New Tutoring Company

With the ongoing pandemic, the hybrid and e-learning models have made learning more challenging. Now, a group of Wilton High School students has started a new tutoring business they say will help make things easier for younger students.

Emperor Tutoring aims to provide K-8 students with an engaging learning experience. By working with the Wilton youth, they hope to build strong connections and help those younger students improve on their schoolwork. Based on what they’ve definied as their four core values–inspiration, comprehension, insight, and connections–their goal is to make learning much more than just getting work done, and instead something that is fun, engaging, and rewarding.

The team behind Emperor tutoring consists of eight sophomores: Connie Gao, Vihan Jayawardhane, Phillip Shim, Sean Thomas, Sydney Lillis, Lukas Koutsoukos, Harish Subramanian, and Lucia La Orden Oro, all of whom are active student leaders within the Class of 2023. Many of them are also student and executive government board members, club leaders and mentors, certified babysitters, WEB leaders, and are experienced tutors who have worked throughout the Wilton community.

Emperor Tutoring’s services include tutoring for math, science, social studies, reading, writing, spelling, music, public speaking, and numerous world languages. A complete list of academic and extracurricular subjects is provided on the business’ website.

Right now, these students are offering a free session (anywhere between 30-60 minutes) for all new mentees.

“We really want to make time to understand younger students’ learning styles and preferences before we jump into the work. That way, we can offer more personalized and effective instruction,” Thomas, Director of Communications and Class of 2023 President explains.

Through Emperor Tutoring, these sophomores hope to foster a stronger relationship and provide an excellent tutoring experience for younger students.

For more information, contact Emperor Tutoring via email or visit the website.