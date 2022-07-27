Hindu Cultural Exhibition “Darshana” Showcased at Wilton Public Schools Annual Administrators Meeting

In the spring of 2022, the Wilton chapter of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) organized an exhibition, Darshana, “A Glimpse into Hindu Civilization,” at Comstock Community Center. The exhibition was comprised of 24 posters providing a glimpse into various aspects of Hindu culture.

Wilton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Smith was one of several invited community members to view the exhibition. He believed the program should be shared with other members of the district, including Wilton Public School administrators. Kevin Smith and Assistant Superintendent Charles Smith invited HSS to showcase the exhibition during the school district’s annual administrators’ meeting.

Thirty Wilton school administrators enjoyed the exhibition, held on July 12 at Rolling Hills Country Club. The exhibition was followed by a presentation on some key aspects of Hindu culture.

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, whose mission is education and community service.