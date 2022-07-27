American Legion Post 86 Sends Five to Boys State, Including WHS Student

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the American Legion brought back the Boys State program, held this year at the Trumbull Marriott.

Boys State is a six-day learning experience open to CT high school junior boys and teaches leadership skills, good citizenship, and how government works. Participants are divided into two parties and elect and run both a city/town and state government.

The American Legion Post 86 in Wilton was represented by Wilton High School student Dev Madhavani as well as Tim Allen, Parakram Parnik, Jack Reed, and George Todorovich.

All five enjoyed a great week and related their stories to Post 86 members at the post’s monthly meeting on July 12. At that time, Post 86 Commander Paul Niche presented each representative with a certificate and medal.

For the first time in Post 86 history, two of its representatives were elected to lead the conference attendees: Todorovich was elected Governor and Madhavani was elected Lt. Governor. Even more exciting, Madhavani will attend the Boys Nation program in Washington, DC next month.

Between campaigning and learning the details of running an effective government, attendees hear from local- and state-level elected officials. The program is run by American Legionnaires, as well as former Boys State graduates.