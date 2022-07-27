OBITUARY: Patrick “Pat” Joseph Gilbertie, 83

Patrick Joseph Gilbertie, formerly of Wilton, died peacefully in Red Bank, NJ on July 22, 2022, at the age of 83.

Pat was born on July 31, 1938, in Norwalk to Patrick Gilbertie and Olympia (Sarno) Gilbertie. He graduated from Fairfield College Preparatory School in 1956 and soon after met the love of his life, Geraldine.

As a young man he worked as a mechanic and enjoyed working in the pits at the stock car races in Danbury. He later learned the plumbing trade from his father and went on to become a Master Plumber. When his father retired in the early 1970s he continued operating as Pat Gilbertie Plumbing and Heating, embarking on a successful career as a small business owner that spanned nearly four decades. He was a long-standing member of the Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling Contractors (PHCC) of Connecticut.

An avid gardener, he relished spending time in the large vegetable garden he maintained at his home of 36 years in Wilton. On weekends, he enjoyed camping trips with his young family or teaching his daughters how to dig for clams at Calf Pasture Beach. In 1978, he co-founded the Golden Oldies softball team, which continues to this day.

As his career became more established, Pat and Geri found the perfect winter respite at their home on Sapphire Beach in St. Thomas, USVI. Upon his retirement, the couple left Connecticut and divided their time between the home he built on Cape Cod and their winter residence in Florida. Pat spent many memorable vacations cruising throughout Europe with his wife and his daughter, Christine, the pinnacle of which was touring Italy, his ancestral home.

Patrick is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Geraldine (Apuzzo), and his four daughters: Christine Gilbertie, Laura Geil (Eric), Gail St. Peter (Donald), and Mary Maas (Bernard); and was blessed with eight grandchildren: Robert and Elizabeth Geil, Emily, Jamie and Abigail St. Peter, and Henry, Warren and Bruna Maas. He was predeceased by his sister, Eleanor Gilbertie, and is survived by his sister, Elaine Gilbertie of Westport.

Calling hours and a funeral service will be held at Magner Funeral Home in Norwalk. Calling hours are scheduled for Sunday, July 31 from 4-6 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.