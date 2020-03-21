How to Access Town Hall–Online and Dropbox (New Limited Hours)

Last week, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice announced limits on public interaction with town employees and instituted a dropbox service at Town Hall and the Annex. Now, those services are being further reduced as part of the ongoing effort to contain the spread of coronavirus, effective Monday, March 23 and until further notice.

According to the town website, dropbox service for each department will begin at that department’s normal start time and continue for three hours. Outside of these hours, residents are asked to email the department or call and leave a message.

Contact information can be found on the town website.

If appropriate, town personnel will be working from home.

