How to Access Town Hall–Online and Dropbox (New Limited Hours)

Last week, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice announced limits on public interaction with town employees and instituted a dropbox service at Town Hall and the Annex. Now, those services are being further reduced as part of the ongoing effort to contain the spread of coronavirus, effective Monday, March 23 and until further notice.
According to the town website, dropbox service for each department will begin at that department’s normal start time and continue for three hours. Outside of these hours, residents are asked to email the department or call and leave a message.
Contact information can be found on the town website.
If appropriate, town personnel will be working from home.
Visit Town of Wilton’s Virtual Town Hall
The Town of Wilton website serves as a virtual Town Hall allowing residents to complete some transactions online and provides instructions on how to complete others by phone or US mail. Below is an alphabetical list of transactions you can complete remotely:
- Absentee Ballot
- Alarm Registration
- Dog License
- Land Use Permit (fillable forms available online)
- Pay Taxes. Taxes can be paid online or by mail or by phone
- Register to Vote
- Report Issues on SeeClickFix (such as potholes, trees down, traffic safety, or park and playground issues)
- Trade Name Certificate/Withdrawal
- Transfer Station Tickets/Vehicle Permit
- Vital Records
Residents can also access online resources including: