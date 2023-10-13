Credit: Wilton League of Women Voters

Other important voter information links

If you have a CT driver’s license or state ID, you may also register with the Secretary of State’s office online.

If you are not sure if you are registered or not, you can check your voter registration status online.

If you are registered but not sure where your polling place is, you can check the location on the Town of Wilton website.

Finally, democracy needs workers to work! Consider serving the community as a poll worker! Interested residents should call the Town of Wilton Registrars at 203.563.0111 or check online.