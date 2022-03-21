This morning, we’re excited to launch our new video series, “Wilton 101,” meant to help new residents and long-timers alike. Each video will feature one topic about Wilton and explain, introduce or reveal what you need to know in a really quick, easy-to-digest way. Today’s video is all about how Wilton sets its budget every year — and what that means for you and your taxes, and how you can have a direct say in what happens.

In the coming weeks, you’ll learn about Wilton’s Master Plan; the traditions around how Wilton celebrates July 4th and Memorial Day; what goes on behind the scenes in the Village Market kitchens and what are the hometown favorite specialties; and more.

We’d love your input! If there’s something you’d like to learn more about or something you think we should feature, please let us know by emailing editor@goodmorningwilton.com.

Important Dates to Know:

Wednesday, Mar. 23, 7 p.m.: Board of Education Budget Public Hearing (Middlebrook Auditorium)

Thursday, Mar. 24, 7 p.m.: Board of Selectmen Budget Public Hearing (Middlebrook Auditorium)

Tuesday, May 3, 7 p.m.: Annual Town Meeting & Vote (Wilton High School Clune Auditorium)

Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Continued Voting (WHS Clune Auditorium)

Important Links:

Town of Wilton website

Board of Finance email

Board of Finance survey