This morning, we’re excited to launch our new video series, “Wilton 101,” meant to help new residents and long-timers alike. Each video will feature one topic about Wilton and explain, introduce or reveal what you need to know in a really quick, easy-to-digest way. Today’s video is all about how Wilton sets its budget every year — and what that means for you and your taxes, and how you can have a direct say in what happens.
In the coming weeks, you’ll learn about Wilton’s Master Plan; the traditions around how Wilton celebrates July 4th and Memorial Day; what goes on behind the scenes in the Village Market kitchens and what are the hometown favorite specialties; and more.
We’d love your input! If there’s something you’d like to learn more about or something you think we should feature, please let us know by emailing editor@goodmorningwilton.com.
Important Dates to Know:
Wednesday, Mar. 23, 7 p.m.: Board of Education Budget Public Hearing (Middlebrook Auditorium)
Thursday, Mar. 24, 7 p.m.: Board of Selectmen Budget Public Hearing (Middlebrook Auditorium)
Tuesday, May 3, 7 p.m.: Annual Town Meeting & Vote (Wilton High School Clune Auditorium)
Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Continued Voting (WHS Clune Auditorium)
Important Links:
Town of Wilton website
Board of Finance email
Board of Finance survey
I LOVE Wilton 101 concept!!! What a GREAT IDEA!!!
I have only one suggestion… I, like many seniors, am hearing impaired. I would greatly appreciate your adding a “Captions for the Hearing Impaired” option for these videos. That way I can follow along… and even those patrons WITH good hearing will be able to catch every last word of your video.
And, of course, IF… your could re-release this first fabulous video with Captions as well, I would be immensely greatful.
Thank your for the absolute fabulous information and entertainment you already provide to us lucky Wilton residents.
Kathy aka “Grandma Kate”
Thank you Grandma Kate! It’s a great suggestion and I’m working on it. As soon as the captions are added to the video, I’ll upload that version and have them on from the start from here on in.
I appreciate your feedback and kind words!
Heather,
Excellent video explaining the process. Well done.
Thank you Bill!
Helpful. Thanks Heather