GOOD Morning Wilton features Wilton High School information from the WHS Athletic Department, which has provided results and updates, including write-ups from coaches, teams and boosters; and photos from Gretchen McMahon Photography. Scores and results are also compiled from CIAC and FCIAC when available. Additional materials of interest can be submitted to GMW for consideration via email.

[Editor’s Note: This update was originally published Friday, Mar. 18; additional scores have been added or updated.]

Message from the Athletic Director

Hello Warrior Nation!

Welcome to Championship Weekend and the start of the Spring Season. Saturday, Mar. 19 was the start of the spring sports season, and I have no doubt this season will be just as successful as the past two seasons. We wish the Boys Swimming and Dive Team the best of luck at the CIAC State Open Championships this Saturday. We also wish the Girls Basketball Team the very best of luck as they head to Mohegan Sun to take on East Hartford for the CIAC Class LL Championship.

Go Warriors!

Girls Basketball

What an incredible ride it has been — all the way to “the SUN”!

The Girls Basketball Team competed for the State Championship on Sunday, March 20 at the Mohegan Sun Arena against the number-2 seeded East Hartford Hornets after completing a stunning run (to the sun) through the Class LL Tournament, culminating in a semifinal victory over first seed Enfield Eagles on Friday evening, Mar. 11 at New Britain High School. Wilton is the lowest-seeded team to reach the Class LL State finals in over 15 years.

Sunday’s championship game was tied 22-22 at the half, but Wilton fell in the second half for a final score of 33-54.

While some would call this run a “surprise,” for those that believed — especially the players and their coaches — taking down the number-1 seed was more of an expectation rather than a shock.

Semifinal recap: The Warriors got off to a slow start on the offensive end, trailing 8-1 at the end of the first quarter. The Eagle’s pressure defense forced the Warriors into several turnovers and Wilton needed to sturdy the ship to have any chance of climbing back into the game. Rather than do so methodically, Wilton went on a furious 21-6 run in the second quarter, highlighted by several free throws by Ellie Copley and Mia Sommer, a huge three-ball by Leah Martins, and a baseline jumper from Ashleigh Masterson. The offensive explosion came hand in hand with the Warriors’ trademark, stingy defense and sent the number 12 seeded Wilton to the locker room with an eight-point lead.

The third quarter was a back-and-forth affair, highlighted by two more Martins trey-balls, but a buzzer-beater three by the Eagles in the waning seconds of the quarter sent Wilton holding onto a five-point lead heading into the final frame. With eight minutes left to play, the finals were in sight. With four minutes remaining the lead had dwindled to one point and the Warriors needed to make one final push — and they did. Martins hit 3s on three consecutive possessions for the Warriors; Catherine Dineen had a huge driving layup; and the combination of Copley and Katie Umphred salted away the 48-37 victory for the Warriors from the free-throw line.

Martins finished with a game-high 20 points, including six three-pointers. “This means everything for us, especially because eight seniors didn’t play last year and now, we are all back for the first time since maybe third grade,” Martins said. “It was very difficult, but we really get along with our new coach. He was able to pull the team together and make it fun this year, which is really important.”

“It is a wonderful feeling, these girls did it,” Coach Keishaun Macklin said through tears. “They gave it 110% and that is what you need. It is a lot, there are a lot of emotions.”

To see a recap of our season and to watch a hype video for the finals click here (run time 13 minutes). Special thanks to Lee Umphred for compiling this professional video to commemorate what a wonderful ride it has been!

Boys Basketball

CIAC Div. II Championship Second Round: Wilton vs. Newtown — The WHS boys basketball team looked to bounce back after a tough loss in the FCIAC Finals to Ridgefield. Wilton came out to a slow start and ended up trailing Newtown 9-10 after the first quarter. The Warriors played more aggressively in the second quarter leading to a 21-17 halftime lead. In the second half, the Warriors opened up the lead to 13 and won, 57-49. The Warriors were led by senior captain Kevin Hyzy with 16 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Senior captain Parker Woodring added to his team-leading double-double with an 11 point, 10 rebound performance. Junior Tommy McKiernan chipped in with 8 points and 3 rebounds. Sophomore Max Jarvie chipped in with 8 points and 9 rebounds. With the win, the Warriors advanced to the CIAC State quarterfinals against Holy Cross, and the Warriors upped their record to 20-4.

Quarterfinals: Wilton vs. Holy Cross — Playing with injuries, the Warriors had to play back-to-back nights and take on a very good and very pesky Holy Cross squad. Holy Cross came out strong and took a 33-38 halftime lead over Wilton. The Warriors stepped up the defense in the third quarter and held Holy Cross to seven points in the quarter. But Holy Cross would not go away quietly. They fought back and took a two-point lead with 25 seconds remaining. McKiernan hit a big 3 to give Wilton a one-point lead. The Warriors’ defense held on for the victory and pulled out a 63-62 victory. The Warriors were led by Woodring with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists. Big shot McKiernan scored 11 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 6 blocks. Senior Craig Hyzy chipped in with 10 points and 2 rebounds, including two 3-pointers. With the thrilling victory, the Warriors earned a date in the CIAC state semifinals against Bristol Central, the number-one team in the state. The win moved the Warriors’ record to 21-4 on the season.

Semifinals: Wilton vs. Bristol Central — The Warriors got their chance to show the state how good they are. They took on the top team in the state and one of the country’s top-50 recruits, Donovan Clingan. The 7 foot 2 inch, 260-pound Clingan got doubled all night by the Warriors, making him earn every one of his 30 points. The Warriors played tough early, coming out to an 8-8 first-quarter tie. The Warriors kept fighting in the first half to keep the game close. Wilton went into the locker room down by only 3. Bristol Central opened up to an 11-point lead in the third quarter before the Warriors chipped away and closed to seven heading into the fourth quarter. Once again Bristol Central opened up a 10-point lead. The Warriors only had 1:36 left in the game but came roaring back. A 3-pointer by Kevin Hyzy cut the lead to seven. On the ensuing inbounds, Max Andrews got a steal and hit Kevin Hzyz again to cut the lead to four (40-44) with just over a minute remaining after a few free throws by both teams. McKiernan hit a huge shot with 43 seconds remaining to tie the game. After a couple of turnovers by both teams, Wilton got off a shot by Woodring at the buzzer from 40 feet away that hit the front rim. The game headed to overtime and Wilton kept it close but Bristol Central hit their free throws down the stretch to close out a 52-54 final over Wilton. The Warriors were led by McKiernan with 15 points, all 3-pointers, and 2 blocks. Woodring scored 13 points in the game and Kevin Hyzy chipped in with 11 points. The Warriors kept it close by hitting 10 3-pointers in the game. With the hard-fought loss, the Warriors’ final season record landed at 21-5 overall. The team should be very proud of what they accomplished and the coaches and the town are proud of them.

Boys Swim and Dive

Wednesday, Mar. 16 at Cornerstone Aquatic Center in West Hartford, the remaining WHS boys swimming and diving athletes competed in the Class M State Championship Finals. The team placed 11th overall amongst a very competitive field. Claiming All-State honors and the State Champion title in diving was Griffin Casey. Top six medalists were the 200 freestyle relay of Jake Merce, Vrishak Duriseti, Vishnu Duriseti and Ben Steward, who also captured sixth place in the 50-yard freestyle and took home a medal.

In the Diving Open Championships on Thursday, Mar. 16, Casey finished 10th in a field of 24 divers; in the Swimming Open Championships two days later, Wilton finished 36th overall, out of 50 teams competing, with the 200 freestyle relay quartet finishing 23rd.

Gymnastics

On Saturday, March 5, the Gymnastics Open was held at New Milford High School. Finishing sixth on vault was Olivia Mannino, who earned First Team All-State honors. She also earned First Team All-State honors on bars. Taking Second Team All-State honors were Kaylie Berghaus on beam and Justine Biersack on floor and vault.

Congratulations Warriors!