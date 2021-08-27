It’s a Hot One! Heat Advisory in Effect for Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Wilton and the surrounding area of southern Connecticut, in effect Friday, Aug. 27, through 8 p.m.

A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95-99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100-104 degrees for any length of time.

Forecasters say today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees, and heat index values as high as 95. The highest heat index values will occur during the afternoon. Throughout the day there also may be light and variable wind.

After 2 p.m., there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, increasing to likely showers and thunderstorms (60% chance), mainly before 10 p.m., with some of the storms possibly producing heavy rain. Later this evening, there will be a low around 66 degrees, with a calm northeast wind around 6 mph after midnight. New rainfall could bring amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, and possibly higher if there are thunderstorms.

With the heat advisory come warnings about hot temperatures and high humidity potentially causing heat illnesses to occur: