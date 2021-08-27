Town of Wilton Cuts Ribbon on Renovated WHS Track

Town of Wilton officials and other supporters of the Wilton High School track renovation officially opened the new track on Wednesday, Aug. 25 with a ribbon-cutting.

Attending the ceremony at the recently renovated track at WHS Veterans Stadium were (pictured above, L-R) WHS Athletic Director Chris McDougal, Wilton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Smith, Parks and Recreation Director Steve Pierce, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, Wilton’s Parks and Recreation Commission Chair Anna Marie Bilella, Parks and Recreation Commissioner John Macken, WHS Boys Track/Cross Country Coach Jim Gerweck, WHS Girls Track/Cross Country Coach Jeff Gee, and WHS senior/Girls Cross Country and Track team Captain Emily Mrakovcic.

“I would like to thank our Town’s leadership, Steve Pierce and the Parks and Recreation Department, Back the Track, and our community for their support and efforts to make the track replacement possible,” Bilella said. “The track is a cornerstone recreational asset in our town, serving everyone from the youth to our seniors, and it is with great pride and excitement that I get to be here today to celebrate the completion of the project in a ribbon cutting ceremony. The track will certainly represent what we all call ‘Warrior Pride’ and be a new benchmark for other towns when looking to construct or replace their tracks.”

Macken, who served on the Track Working Committee, also spoke. “With the help of Lynne and the Board of Selectmen, Steve Pierce, and all the other people involved, we were able to significantly upgrade our track. Steve Pierce was instrumental in the entire process. I also am appreciative of the residents of Wilton for their patience in getting this to completion.”

Vanderslice observed that the new Beynon BSS-300 competitive track, along with the other recent upgrade of the coconut infill turf field set Wilton’s sports complex apart from those of surrounding communities, and called the two new facilities “truly first in class.”

Wilton residents can look forward to having the new facilities ready for the start of the 2021-22 school year on Monday, Aug. 30, and for the fall sports programs that utilize the stadium.