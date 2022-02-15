Kim Healy Files Paperwork to Run for State Rep for Wilton’s New 42nd District

After an unsuccessful challenge to State Senator Will Haskell (D-26) in 2020, and a very definitive win running for Wilton’s Board of Selectmen in 2021, Wilton resident Kim Healy seems prepared to hit the campaign trail once again in 2022. She has filed paperwork with the State Elections Enforcement Commission to run for State Representative of the new 42nd District, which was formed in the recent redistricting effort to include all of Wilton and parts of New Canaan and Ridgefield as of the November 2022 state legislative elections.

Healy, a Republican, filed paperwork with the state on Monday afternoon, Feb. 14 at 2:09 p.m. The timing fits well with a press conference planned for Tuesday morning, Feb. 15 that has been organized by CT House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora and will provide “an update on the newly redistricted 42nd General Assembly District,” according to a press alert sent Monday.

According to the announcement, the press conference will be held over Zoom and “moderated” by former State Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-Wilton), who served as Wilton’s state representative in the 143rd District from 2011-2021. Up until the recent redistricting last November, the 143rd district included most of Wilton and parts of Norwalk and Westport.

The 143rd District state representative seat is currently held by Democrat Stephanie Thomas, a Norwalk resident. Thomas has already announced she is not seeking re-election to the state legislature but instead will run for Secretary of State.

The press alert said that Candelora “will be joined by other speakers from the Wilton, New Canaan, and Ridgefield Republican Town Committees.”

GOOD Morning Wilton reached out to Healy by text on Monday morning — before any paperwork had been filed — to ask if the press conference was being held to announce her candidacy. Healy declined to answer, texting back, “I really am not in the position to say anything since it’s not my press conference.” She offered to speak with GMW after the press conference. Her text was sent at 2:09 p.m. — the same time she filed her paperwork.

Healy’s paperwork declares that she has registered a candidate committee called “Kim Healy for CT.” The filing form lists Wilton resident Jennie Wong as Healy’s campaign treasurer.

Healy also has a website from her past campaign that is still live at KimHealyforCT.com. It has links to her active public official Facebook page and her Twitter account, both of which show she has been actively posting about current topics including Connecticut’s economy, mask mandates, Gov. Ned Lamont‘s emergency powers and local zoning control.

Most recently, Healy was appointed to the CT Reading Leadership Implementation Council by Candelora. The Council, made up of 12 bipartisan members appointed by the governor or legislative leaders, provides guidance to the Center for Literacy Research and Reading Success, part of the CT State Department of Education. The Council supports the Center’s aims to ensure CT school districts, teachers, and families are equipped with structured support to help all students read on grade level by third grade.

A 14-year resident of Wilton, Healy has volunteered for several community organizations, including Minks to Sinks (currently co-chair), the Wilton Library (former treasurer, chair of the Finance Committee and member of Executive Committee), the Wilton Youth Council (former treasurer) and Wilton Youth Council Project 2022 (current treasurer). She also volunteers as a tax preparer for AARP, providing necessary assistance to people with low incomes and seniors. She previously served on Wilton’s Conservation Commission before being elected to Wilton’s BOS last November.

Kim and her husband are the parents of four children, all of whom attended Wilton Public Schools (their youngest two are currently enrolled in parochial school). Professionally, she was an auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers and is a Certified Public Accountant.