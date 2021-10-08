Kiwanis Donates $4,500 for Ambler Farm Garden

“To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.”

The Wilton Kiwanis Club recently donated $4,500 to Ambler Farm to maintain its magnificent garden, which is lovingly grown with the philosophy that “healthy people come from healthy food, which comes from healthy soil.” From its start, Ambler Farm has benefited from the support of Kiwanis, including a $6,000 donation in 2005 to fund the Carriage Barn doors.

“The Friends of Ambler Farm graciously thank The Kiwanis Club of Wilton for its contribution, which enabled us to construct new tool sheds and repair the gates to our production garden,” said Ambler Farm’s Executive Director Ashley Kineon. “Their early donations were the catalyst for replacing the large green doors of the Carriage Barn at Ambler Farm, which allowed us to formally open to the public. Thank you again for being a trusted community partner.”

“Ambler Farm is a Wilton treasure and a gift for all ages. Because it is important to our community, it is important to Kiwanis,” Kiwanis President Den Taylor said. “We were honored to be a Patron at this year’s Ambler Farm Day.”

Kineon recently spoke to the Kiwanis at the club’s weekly Wednesday lunch meeting at WEPCO to thank the group in person and answer questions about the long-standing Ambler Farm/Kiwanis relationship. Among the many insights she shared was an emphasis on providing learning and mentorship for the youth of Wilton.

“We wanted to make the most of your donation, not just by providing the materials, but also by utilizing the construction process as a learning opportunity. High School students in the Apprentice Builder’s Program helped Matt Oricchio, our Property Manager and Assistant Program Manager, construct the storage sheds.”