Kiwanis Fulfills $50,000 Pledge for YMCA Expansion

The Wilton Kiwanis Club presented a check for $10,000 to the Riverbrook Regional YMCA, fulfilling the final donation of the club’s $50,000 pledge in support of the second major upgrade in the Y’s nearly 50-year history.

YMCA Executive Director Bob McDowell accepted the gift from current Kiwanis President Greg Chann and Past President John Kalamarides, who made the initial installment of the pledge in 2018, as well as other club members who have served in an official capacity with the YMCA.

“The goal of Kiwanis has always been to make Wilton a better place to live by enhancing the quality of life, with a focus on families and children,” said Chann. “Our values align perfectly with the Wilton Family YMCA Branch, and we are proud to contribute toward its outstanding achievements.”

Since its formation in 1951, Wilton Kiwanis has strived to make the YMCA possible and prosper, starting with the purchase and gift to the Y of land that was previously a pickle farm. The club has continued its efforts over the years, including providing the funding for the indoor pool.

“It’s not an overstatement to acknowledge that we wouldn’t be here without the Kiwanis and on behalf of the Board, staff and members of the YMCA I thank them for their longstanding and incredible support of our organization,” said McDowell.

According to its website, “the Riverbrook Regional YMCA has broadened its leadership role in providing high-quality programs and services to a significantly increased membership base through the modernization of its existing campus and the expansion of its facilities. The Y is known as one of the leading providers of services delivered in an environment that promotes caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility.”

To learn more about the Wilton Kiwanis Club and stay on top of what’s happening in the Wilton community sign up for the Kiwanis Happenings newsletter by subscribing via email.