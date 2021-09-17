WHS Sports Photos and Results, Friday, Sept. 17 (Including WHS Golfer’s Hole-in-One)

GOOD Morning Wilton is fortunate to feature Wilton High School sports photos taken by Gretchen McMahon Photography, who shot all images unless otherwise noted. Write-ups of results should be submitted by coaches or boosters to editor@goodmorningwilton.com. Scores and results are also compiled from CIAC and FCIAC when available.

Football

This weekend’s game versus Fairfield Ludlow has been moved due to continued repair work to the damaged turf. The new game time is Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.; the new location is at Weston High School (115 School Rd., Weston)

Golf

The Wilton High School Boys Golf Team, in back-to-back opportunities, defended Rolling Hills Country Club home turf, defeating FCIAC Conference rivals Fairfield Warde and Westhill High Schools at meaningful margins of 13 and 16 strokes respectively.

Monday, Sept. 13 (home) v. Fairfield Warde: W 157-170. The Warriors opened the week against the Warde Mustangs and a sound, full team effort combined to produce a season-low scoring number totaling 157. Wilton Golf’s best was led by co-captain Alex Elia (main image, above) who returned a card reading one under par 35 on “The Hills” front nine, considered to be the toughest track on the FCIAC circuit. Featured was his hole-in-one on the 6th, a 148 carry to a green heavily bordered with water and sand. From a highly elevated tee, “Lefty” Elia solved that problem with a flushed 9 iron that covered the flag, took a single short hop and lodged in the cup. The ball mark was repaired within two feet of the target. Support was abundant and near evenly supplied. Sophomore Griffin Kovach signed for 40; fellow classmate Thomas Rogozinski, recording birdies at 4 and 7, and co-captain Eli Ackerman each contributed 41s. Freshman Hudson Hagmann barely missed team score inclusion, recovering from an unlucky initial hole to post 43. (contributed)

Tuesday, Sept. 14 (home) v. Westhill: W 169-184. Within 24 hours, the Warriors were again on the fairways to contest the Vikings of Stamford’s Westhill High School. Results were nearly the same, although the Warriors’ scoring elevated under golf’s well proven dictum on the pressure to improve after excellent production in the previous challenge. Elia’s match medalist number was subject to highs and lows in penciling in a two over par 38 for his round. Highs? Four birds on the nine holes. And, only a 2 on that par-3 sixth. Senior Sam Gioffre, an initial membership in the team lineup, used the opportunity to return 43; twin 44s to complete the team total were the work of Ackerman and Kovach. Rogozinski followed closely with 45. The two wins move the Warriors conference record to five coveted Ws, zero Ls.

Volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 14 (home) v. New Milford: 3-2. Highlights: Ruth Briglin, 14 Kills, 4 Blocks, 20 service points, 6 aces; Vivien Latt, 19 digs; Brooke Bohacs, 13 service points, 10 kills.

Girls Soccer

Monday, Sept. 13 (away) v. Norwalk: W 7-1.

Boys Cross Country

Tuesday, Sept. 14 (away) v. Trumbull, Brien McMahon and Fairfield Warde: Wilton 2-1

Trumbull 25, Wilton 32

Wilton 15, McMahon 50

Wilton 29, Warde 30

2.9 miles, Wilton times: 1. Malcolm McCormick 15:41; 2. Michael Byrnes 15:45; Garrett Moe 16:34

Boys Soccer

Tuesday, Sept. 14 (home) v. Norwalk: L 1-3

Girls Cross Country

Tuesday, Sept. 14 (away) v. Trumbull, Brien McMahon and Fairfield Warde: Wilton 1-1

Trumbull 19, Wilton 36

Wilton 24, Warde 37

2.9 Miles, Wilton times: Sasha Langholm 19:49; Jane Hughes 20:59; Catherine Dineen 21:01

Field Hockey

Tuesday, Sept. 14 (away) v. Staples: T 2-2