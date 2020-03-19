Lamont Orders CT’s Presidential Primary Election Rescheduled to June

BREAKING NEWS, Thursday March 19: Gov. Ned Lamont announced today that–in coordination with Secretary of State Denise Merrill and in consultation with several other states that have primary elections scheduled for April 28, 2020–he is ordering Connecticut’s 2020 presidential primary election be rescheduled to Tuesday, June 2, due to the ongoing public health crisis caused by COVID-19.

“Faced with an unprecedented health crisis throughout our state, we need to do all we can to protect the health and safety of Connecticut residents, especially our most vulnerable citizens,” Lamont said. “During these difficult times, we also want to make sure that democracy is not impacted and voters can still cast their ballots safely. Rescheduling the primary election will enable voters to still safely participate in our state’s elections while also protecting their health and the well-being of those who help to carry out elections—our town clerks, registrars, voters and dedicated poll workers.”

Thursday afternoon, Lamont will sign an executive order that authorizes the date to be moved, among several other actions. It will be publicly noticed and published on the governor’s website at that time.