BREAKING NEWS: Vanderslice Closes Barbers, Hair & Nail Salons

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice issued her second Emergency Executive Order, ordering all Wilton barbers, hair salons and nail salons to close, until further notice.

The order covers other personal service salons, including massage therapists, spas and estheticians.

As part of the legal language she used in the declaration, she referred to a growing number of coronavirus infections in Connecticut and in neighboring states, as well as shortages of supplies needed to address and prevent the disease. She also points to public health officials’ recommendations to limit meeting in large groups and the need for social distancing.

Because “close contact between potentially exposed people is expected while procuring services at nail and hair salons and barbers,” Vanderslice made the directive in consultation with Health Director Barry Bogle and Emergency Management Director/Police Chief John Lynch “to mitigate the local emergency in order to require social distancing and limit the interaction of potentially exposed persons to COVID-19 virus.”

The decision became effective as of 4 p.m. today, Thursday, March 19, 2020, until further notice.