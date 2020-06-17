Late-Breaking Alert: Gov. Lamont Signs Executive Order Increasing Group Gathering Size

Late on Tuesday, June 16, Gov. Ned Lamont signed his 53rd executive order dealing with the state’s response to the spread of COVID-19. On the eve of the June 17 start to Phase 2 of Connecticut’s reopening plan, the order enacts the following provisions (among other):

Modifications to adapt to Phase 2 reopening efforts : In preparation for Phase 2, which begins June 17, 2020, the executive order makes modifications to several previously issued executive orders to adapt to this change. This includes sectors such as hotels/lodging; indoor dining; personal services; sport and fitness facilities; amusement parks; and museums, zoos, and aquariums.

: In preparation for Phase 2, which begins June 17, 2020, the executive order makes modifications to several previously issued executive orders to adapt to this change. This includes sectors such as hotels/lodging; indoor dining; personal services; sport and fitness facilities; amusement parks; and museums, zoos, and aquariums. Loosens restrictions on large gatherings and events: Amends previously issued executive orders on large gatherings and events and permits the commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development to issue rules on these gatherings except for religious gatherings.

Updated guidance on indoor and outdoor gatherings released

Lamont announced updated guidance for indoor and outdoor gatherings over the next several weeks, increasing the size of gatherings permitted both indoors and outdoors. The plan limits are as follows:

Effective June 17:

Indoor private gatherings – 25 people

Outdoor gatherings – 100 people

Outdoor event venues (e.g. amphitheaters, race tracks) – 25% of fire capacity and distancing (consistent with outdoor amusement parks)

Effective July 3:

Indoor private gatherings – 25 people

Outdoor private gatherings – 100 people, one-time exception for graduations at 150 people

Outdoor organized gatherings (e.g. fireworks, concerts in municipal parks) – 15 feet of space blanket to blanket, cap of 500 people; event organizer responsible for compliance with guidance

Outdoor event venues (e.g. amphitheaters, race tracks) – 25% of fire capacity and distancing

Effective mid-July (date to be determined):