Wilton Woman’s Club Short Story Contest Winner Donates Prize Money to Domestic Violence Crisis Center

This year marks the 100th Anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote. To help celebrate, the Wilton Woman’s Club sponsored an all-genre short story contest for Wilton girls in grades 9-12. The mission was to write a fictional short story related to American women getting the right to vote. The winner was chosen based on how interesting the story was, how well it related to woman’s suffrage, and the use of correct spelling and grammar.

A team of judges from the Wilton Woman’s Club read through many impressive story submissions and in the end one person’s story stood out as the winner. Gayathri Kaimal, a ninth-grader at Wilton High School wrote an incredible short story submission entitled “Sisterhood,” available on the Wilton Woman’s Club website.

“I wanted people to be aware that there were women who suffered and fought on many different levels. I admire their perseverance and determination and they should not be forgotten,” Kaimal said about what inspired her.

As a special gesture, Kaimal asked that her prize money ($250) be donated directly to the Domestic Violence Crisis Center (DVCC) from the Wilton Woman’s Club. In her own words, “Earlier this year I did a project on domestic violence, and I have heard that due to the current situation, domestic violence rates are spiking.”

The Wilton Woman’s Club is proud to once again help support programs at the DVCC. In 2018, the Wilton Woman’s Club Fashion Show raised $44,000 in support of the DVCC, which is the only domestic violence agency serving the cities and towns of Stamford, Norwalk, Westport, New Canaan, Darien, Wilton and Weston. Learn more online.