League of Women Voters, Wilton Library and GOOD Morning Wilton to Host Election 2021 Candidate Forums

This Nov. 2, Wilton heads to the polls for municipal elections, to elect officials for several Town boards and commissions. Are you ready to step into a voting booth and cast your vote? Do you know what each of the candidates stands for? What issues are important to you, that you want to hear the candidates speak about? Wilton, how will you choose the candidates who deserve your votes?

To help Wilton voters make an educated choice, the Wilton League of Women Voters, the Wilton Library, and GOOD Morning Wilton will co-sponsor two events at which voters will hear from candidates running for positions on the Board of Selectmen, the Board of Education, the Board of Finance, and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

These forums will bring together on one stage the candidates in four contested races to provide an opportunity for voters to pose questions and hear from the candidates who will be making critical town decisions in upcoming years.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the forum will feature the candidates running for the Board of Education and Planning & Zoning. On Monday, Oct. 25, the forum will feature the candidates running for the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Finance. Both events will start at 7 p.m. with a very brief break between the two panels for each evening, ending at 9:15 p.m.

Both events will follow a modified town hall format and both will be moderated by League of Women Voters-certified, out-of-town moderators who will present questions submitted by the public in written form. GOOD Morning Wilton will live-stream the events from Wilton Library’s Brubeck Room. Note: these events are only being live-streamed; there will be no live audience in the Brubeck Room.

The sessions will provide community members an opportunity to hear from the candidates who seek to serve and make critical decisions facing the town in the coming years; and to pose questions to them that will highlight their goals and priorities. Questions for the candidates may be submitted in advance by email through the Wilton League of Women Voters.

When emailing questions, please submit only one question per email, and indicate for which panel the question is intended in the subject line. Questions must be directed to all candidates in a particular race; questions directed at one individual candidate will not be asked.