Woodcock Nature Center’s Frothy Forage Returns with Hiking, Soda and Beer Tasting, Food and Fun

Woodcock Nature Center is inviting the community for a one-of-a-kind hiking and beer tasting experience at Frothy Forage on Saturday, Oct. 16 (rain date is Oct. 17) between 12-5 p.m. At secret locations along the Woodcock trails, participants will sample unique craft beers courtesy of event partner Nod Hill Brewery in Ridgefield.

An event for the entire family, Frothy Forage also includes samplings of Connecticut’s own Hosmer Mountain Soda products, including its famous root beer, birch beer, sarsaparilla and raspberry sodas. Furry family members are welcome too and will enjoy some sips and goodies along the trek.

“This event has become so popular that this is the second time we’re holding it this year. Seeing the families out on our trails, enjoying one another and having a unique experience is what Woodcock is all about,” Woodcock Executive Director Lenore Herbst said. “You don’t want to miss this one.”

Frothy Forage will delight the senses throughout the afternoon with everything from animal encounters, kid’s activities and Uncle Leo’s doughnuts, to live music at the Woodcock pavilion and food for purchase. All proceeds from this unique event will benefit environmental education programs at Woodcock Nature Center. The event draws over 300 guests thought-out the day.

Admission for participants age 21-plus is $55 and includes one souvenir tasting glass per ticket purchased, snacks and goodies from sponsors and a one-of-a-kind trek through the woods and wetlands of Woodcock with Nod Hill Beer sampling at five stations along the way. Food is available for purchase from a local food truck until 5 p.m.

Entry for spectators, designated drivers and kids age 3-and-up is $20, and they are welcome to enjoy the non-alcoholic offerings and on-site activities. Leashed dogs are welcome. Tickets are required and available through advanced purchase only on the Woodcock Nature Center website.

Woodcock has special thanks for event sponsors and partners Nod Hill Brewery, Hosmer Mountain Beverages, Fairfield County Bank, Boxed Water, Outdoor Sports Center, Uncle Leo’s and Wilton Go Green.