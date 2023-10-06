To the Editor:

On Sunday, Oct. 1, we celebrated our 23rd Annual Ambler Farm Day. Thousands from Wilton and beyond enjoyed this annual Wilton tradition that marks the beginning of fall and is an important fundraiser for Ambler Farm. Following record-setting rainfall in the days leading up to the event, Sunday’s spectacular and picture-perfect weather was a welcome gift to all and matched the euphoric atmosphere that day.

This signature event is truly about community supporting community, and this year was no exception. In that spirit, we would like to express our thanks to our invaluable 100-plus volunteers (both adults and youths) who helped to run the different activities including the Haymaze, Scarecrows, Hayrides, Concessions, Parking, Farmstand, Apple Sling Shots, Merchandise and more!

We are especially grateful for the support we received from our Ambler Farm sponsors this year: ASML, media sponsor GOOD Morning Wilton, Newman’s Own Foundation, Village Market, Ring’s End, Ancona’s Wines & Liquors, Cannondale Animal Clinic, F&W Equipment, Glengate, Nuvance Health, Orem’s Diner, Outdoor Sports Center, Seven Acres Montessori, Splash Car Wash, Stew Leonard’s, Wilton Soccer Association, Bayer & Black, Pinocchio Pizza, Riverbrook Regional YMCA, Wilton Fit Body Boot Camp, Wilton Go Green, and Wilton Hardware.

I would like to acknowledge our dedicated supporters including Ambler Farm’s own apprentices, Benedicts Home and Garden, Blue Hill Orchard, Boxed Water, The Cake Box, Curbside Compost, Durants Rentals, Dzen Brothers, Erin Woolard, Freedom Field Lining, Georgetown Cake Shoppe, Lyman Orchards, Maida Designs, Present Company Band, A Royal Flush, STA, Sweet Pierre’s, Town of Wilton, the Turnover Shop of Wilton, Wilton CERT, Wilton Department of Public Works, Wilton Deli, Wilton Fire Department, Wilton Police Department, Wilton Parks & Recreation, and Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

We extend an extra thank you to our brave volunteers who sat in the Dunk Tank: Police Officer Elise Ackerman, Fire Chief Jim Blanchfield, Second Selectman Joshua Cole, Capt. Kevin Czarnecki (ret.), Miller-Driscoll School teacher Sal Giaimo, GOOD Morning Wilton editor Heather Borden Herve, and several of our own apprentices.

We would like to extend warm thanks as well to our strong and tireless crew from Wilton Fit Body Boot Camp who staked and secured the hay maze in the rain on Saturday, led by Board member Jeff Bates, Dylan Cathers, Jon Bonita, Joel Chestler, Cole Creighton, and Sean McInerney.

Finally, a tremendous thank you goes to our incredible dynamic duo responsible for curating and executing our special events. Events Director Laura Guzewicz and Events and Sponsorship Leader Amy Devore dedicated months and weeks to ensuring the day would be fun and safe for all. Thanks to our Board of Directors President Patti Temple and our Board members for their support and helping hands. I’d like to thank our incredible staff supporting Laura and Amy behind the scenes: Farm Coordinator Hannah Fischer and Property Manager and Assistant Program Director Matthew Oricchio for leading our apprentices on Sunday; Program Director Kevin Meehan for guiding our apprentices leading up to the event; Director of Agriculture Jonathan Kirschner and his team of dedicated farm stand volunteers for the countless hours they spend sharing their time and talents with the Farm throughout the growing seasons; and to Sheena Shen, our bookkeeper.

A final thanks to everyone who attended Ambler Farm Day! We hope you had a wonderful time and look forward to seeing you at the Farm again soon!

Ashley Kineon

Executive Director

Friends of Ambler Farm