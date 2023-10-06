Wilton Pride, the community organization dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ individuals and their allies, will mark National Coming Out Day by hosting a chat with individuals willing to share their coming out story, and the showing of the movie, Love Simon. The event will be held at the Cannon Grange (25 Cannon Rd.) on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.

A press release from Wilton Pride calls National Coming Out Day “a powerful testament to the courage, resilience, and authenticity of LGBTQ+ individuals worldwide,” and notes that the day “serves as a reminder of the importance of creating safe, welcoming spaces for individuals to embrace their true selves.”

“National Coming Out Day provides a platform for LGBTQ+ individuals to share their personal journeys and experiences. It empowers countless individuals to break free from the confines of fear and prejudice, allowing them to live authentically and openly. This day celebrates the diversity within our community, showcasing the strength and unity that arises when individuals come together to support one another. Wilton Pride stands unwaveringly behind the belief that every person deserves the opportunity to live their lives with pride, dignity, and respect.

“Beyond its impact on the LGBTQ+ community, National Coming Out Day plays a pivotal role in fostering understanding and acceptance in the broader community. It serves as a call to action for allies, friends, family, and colleagues to stand in solidarity with their LGBTQ+ loved ones. Through dialogue, education, and advocacy, we can dismantle the barriers preventing so many from living authentically. By creating spaces of acceptance and affirmation, we can foster a society that genuinely celebrates the rich tapestry of human diversity.

“Wilton Pride invites everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, to join us in commemorating this monumental day. Together, we can work towards a future where love, acceptance, and understanding are the cornerstones of our society. By championing the rights and experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals, we can build a world where everyone is free to be their authentic selves without fear or discrimination.

Wilton Pride is inviting community members to join the event on Oct. 11 from 6-7 p.m. for snacks and the discussion followed by a movie.

More information on Wilton Pride and its National Coming Out Day celebration is available on the organization’s Instagram page.