The Wilton League of Women Voters, the Wilton Library, and GOOD Morning Wilton will cosponsor two forums showcasing candidates running for seats on town boards and commissions in Wilton’s 2023 municipal government elections.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, Wilton voters will hear from candidates running for positions on the Board of Education. The debate will run from 7-8:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, Wilton voters will hear from candidates running for seats on the Board of Selectmen followed by those running to serve on the Board of Finance. The debate on this evening will run from 7-9 p.m.

Both events will follow a “cumulative time format” and will be moderated by a League of Women Voters-certified, out-of-town moderator who will present questions submitted by the public in written form. The sessions will take place in Wilton Library’s Brubeck Room and will be live-streamed on GOOD Morning Wilton‘s website. In addition, the debates will be recorded for later viewing on GMW and on the Wilton Library website.

The sessions will provide community members an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates who seek to serve and make critical decisions facing the town in the coming years, and to ask the candidates questions about their positions, goals and priorities.

Questions for the candidates may be submitted in advance through the Wilton League of Women Voters via email or live from the audience in the Brubeck Room.

Important guidelines for submitting questions:

anonymous emails will not be accepted

only one question can be submitted per email

all questions must be applicable to all candidates and pertinent to local issues; questions targeted at one specific candidate will not be accepted

All questions will be screened for legibility and duplication, and may be combined with other questions or condensed. All audience questions must be submitted in writing.

The LWV is a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

Registration is required, online or by calling 203.762.6334. Reach out to the League of Women Voters for more information.