Eager to See the Positive Impact Annie Chochos will Have on BOE

To the Editor:

I am writing today in support of Annie Chochos for the Wilton Board of Education. I first met Annie in a fitness class at the Wilton YMCA in 2017. The following school year, our children also happened to enter the same kindergarten class where she served as the room representative.

Annie served as co-president of the Miller-Driscoll PTA from 2019-2021 — perhaps the most important year to have served in this position. She was a true leader during this critical time and did an exemplary job navigating this role through the pandemic. She was also an essential part of helping to bring back “normalcy” for our youngest learners.

I am grateful for the ways she has served our children thus far, confident in her commitment to our schools, and eager to see the positive impact she will undoubtedly have on the Wilton Board of Education.

Thank you,

Alexandra Ralph

Democratic Slate for BOS, BOF and BOE Represent Wilton Values

To the Editor:

When we think of elections, regardless of party or issue, ultimately, we are voting for what we value. Values are the most fundamental pillar of what we believe to be good and worthy. Our values, learned at home and often in religious settings, are realized in our actions, one of which is voting. Which candidates share our ideals of fairness, respect for others and tolerance of differences without condemnation?

I’ve been lucky enough to be a resident of Wilton for the past 33 years, and I believe that the Democratic slate for the Boards of Selectmen, Finance and Education represent the values of our town. The Democratic candidates are committed to make Wilton a town that is fiscally sound, educationally excellent and welcoming to all.

Dee Unterbach

Eager to See New Faces in Wilton BOE Leadership — Like Unaffiliated Candidate Sara Sclafani

To the Editor:

For many of us who have lived, worked and been active in Wilton for decades, we are eager to see new faces take on leadership roles. My friend Sara Sclafani is one of them. Sara is running as an unaffiliated candidate for the Board of Education’s two-year position — Row C on the November ballot. Her independent and open-minded approach to Wilton’s most important asset — our schools — is critical in this moment.

Sara is passionate about education, having two young children in the district and serving as co-president of the Miller-Driscoll PTA since 2021. A product of both public and private schools, with advanced degrees, she has worked as a lawyer and human resources professional — valuable experience for Wilton’s Board of Ed.

As an unaffiliated candidate, Sara is committed to working collaboratively and to fully participate in Board of Ed decisions free from conflicts of interest and political distractions.

Sara believes strongly in a ﬁscally responsible budget that meets both student and faculty needs — academic, emotional and social — and keeps Wilton Public Schools among the very best districts in the state.

Onward, with Sara Sclafani for Wilton’s Board of Ed.

Pamela Hovland

Meaningful Dialogue and Collaboration with Stakeholders is Ross Tartell’s M.O.

To the Editor:

I am lucky to be able to call Ross Tartell, incumbent selectman, my neighbor. In the 23 years I have known him, I’ve seen his commitment to others and his innovative, problem-solving thinking. Our neighborhood is better because of Ross and so is the Wilton community.

Ross has a superb ability to listen to diverse voices and crystallize this input into innovative solutions for our most pressing challenges. (And boy, do we have some!) Engaging in meaningful dialogue and collaboration with stakeholders is his M.O. This ability moves Wilton forward.

His corporate experience prepared him for the selectman role. He spent 26-plus years at Pfizer as regional learning leader where he created and staffed the corporate leadership development function for North America. This background positions him to address the complex issues facing our community with informed and effective policies.

I have no doubt that Ross will work tirelessly to promote economic growth, and to ensure that our Wilton proactively moves towards the future.

Please join me in voting for Ross Tartell for Selectman.

Carol Ball

Farah Masani is What Wilton Needs

To the Editor:

I have not known Farah Masani for very long, it was last year at [the] Middlebrook Valentine’s Day celebration for teachers. I was one of the volunteers at the event, we had set up all sorts of goodies for our teachers — happy socks, face masks, delicious cupcakes, pink lemonade, etc. Farah came up with the idea of giving our teachers a shoulder massage and she set up a massage corner — she wasn’t joking. Teachers loved it!

Most people think about doing things for themselves, for the community or for the planet but Farah actually does! Swami Vivekanand once said, alignment of thought, words and action is a sign of a person living to their potential and that is Farah. She is committed to herself, to her family and to her community. She is authentic, having gone through life she has mastered the art of focusing on the positives and moving forward. She is strong, caring, direct and persistent. She lives like a citizen of the world and she has a lot to offer. Farah is exactly what Wilton needs so there can be enriching conversations, goals and initiatives that will set Wilton apart from the rest of the towns.

Ritu Malik Chelluboina

Wilton benefits from Ross Tartell’s Balanced Perspective on Opportunities and Challenges Facing Our Town

To the Editor:

We have known Ross Tartell for over 15 years, and have always found him to be thoughtful, kind, approachable, knowledgeable, and deeply dedicated to the betterment of Wilton. He contributes his time, effort, and skills to several community organizations. For many years, he chaired long-range planning committees at Wilton schools, and he served five years as a fire commissioner before being elected to the Board of Selectmen in 2019.

Ross brings to this role both academic training (Ph.D. in social psychology, MBA in management, and M.Ed.in counseling) and practical perspectives from his years as a human resources executive at major corporations. As an executive coach, he is thoughtful about building teams and providing the appropriate support.

Wilton benefits from his balanced perspective on opportunities and challenges facing our town. Ross is a problem solver looking to build upon the strengths of our schools and other institutions in a fiscally responsible way. He asks key questions and works collaboratively to clarify issues and find common ground. He is a person of high integrity, treating everyone with respect.

We are fortunate to have Ross on the Board of Selectmen and urge you to vote for his re-election on Nov. 7.

Mariann and Jon Bigelow

Tim Birch will be a Thoughtful Steward for Wilton Moving Forward

To the Editor:

This letter is written in support of the candidacy of Tim Birch to serve on the Board of Finance of Wilton. Tim is an accomplished corporate attorney for almost four decades with success in both private practice and in-house positions.

However, I prefer to write about the person I have known for almost 20 years and with whom I have worked at Wilton Soccer Association and PGP. We came to know one another because we had children of the same age who competed with and against one another in various sports and ultimately graduated from Wilton High School the same year.

Tim has always been a huge supporter of so many organizations and causes in town. I think when you have lived in a town for over 30 years, you become an integral part of the town in many subtle ways.

I know that he believes fervently that the town needs to think strategically about its growth. What is important is to use our finite resources appropriately. Given his experience working with budgets in a variety of companies, I am convinced of Tim’s ability to be a thoughtful steward for this town moving forward.

Sincerely,

Cathy Castaldi

Wilton would Hugely Benefit from David Tatkow’s Commitment to the Town

To the Editor:

I strongly endorse David Tatkow for the Wilton Board of Finance. I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with David for 10-plus years. David is incredibly bright, hard-working and diligent. As someone with a young family in Wilton, he has always been very civically minded and I firmly believe that the Town of Wilton would hugely benefit from his commitment to the town.

Michael Halliwell

Ross Tartell’s Dedication to Civic Duty and Enthusiasm for Volunteerism is What Wilton Needs

To the Editor:

I am writing in support of Ross Tartell‘s reelection to Wilton’s Board of Selectmen. I came to know Ross through volunteer organizations such as Wilton’s League of Women Voters (not just for women!) and the Wilton Historical Society. His dedication to civic duty and enthusiasm for volunteerism is exactly what Wilton needs today. Aside from his selectman duties, Ross is usually found attending meetings and events that range from supporting/funding our school system to mental health access to town development that is welcoming and inclusive. As a mom of two teenagers, I’m concerned about these issues and Ross has been eager to listen to both my concerns and opinions. I hope you will consider reelecting Ross Tartell to our Board of Selectmen on Nov. 7.

Sincerely,

Amanda Mitchell

Farah Masani’s Drive for Unity and Progression will Take Wilton in One Direction — Upwards

To the Editor:

My name is Dipika Behera. I am a Wilton resident for well over six years now and this town really has my heart. It is my dream to watch my town grow and progress beyond limits because we have what it takes, but that can only happen with the right people in the lead. I thus fervently wish to nominate Farah Masani for the Wilton Board of Selectmen!

Been working with Farah for over three years, her dedication to our town and community just stuns me! Her dedication and agility to make any project a success comes from her natural ability to comprehend people, the community and the town she interacts with every single day. Farah’s ethnic and extremely diverse background strengthens her beliefs to congregate, achieve and advance as people and as a town to levels one can only aspire for. Farah is immensely kind and compassionate and her drive for unity and progression that she envisions will only take our town in one direction — Upwards!

My very best,

Dipika Behera

Love of Wilton Truly Evident in Farah Masani’s Tireless Efforts to Improve Community Well-Being

To the Editor:

My wife and I are writing to express our wholehearted support for Farah Masani’s candidacy for Wilton Board of Selectmen. We have come to know Farah closely over the past year and we are impressed by her thoughtful and dedicated approach to community issues. She keeps the best interest of Wilton and the people living here as to what drives her actions and approach.

Her love of Wilton is truly evident in her tireless efforts to improve our community well-being. We had the opportunity to work with Farah on a Wilton community event and have seen firsthand the deep commitment she puts forward in her effort to make change.

Her demeanor and willingness to engage in healthy debate sets her apart from others. She values input from others and then collaborates to join ideas into a well-thought-out solution. She exhibits the most important qualities we need in an elected official: thoughtfulness, passion, and genuine care of Wilton.

We are confident Farah will serve our town incredibly well as a Selectmen.

Tim and Lisa Gibboney

Wilton will Greatly Benefit from Farah Masani’s Energy, Management Experience, Vision and Community Organizational Skills

To the Editor:

I am delighted to support Farah Masani for the Board of Selectmen. I kept running into Farah right after we moved to Wilton in 2017. When we were looking for a Boy Scout troop for my elder one, Farah welcomed us as a scout leader. She introduced us to Trackside Teen Center and, when we were looking to source locally-grown produce, we ran into her again. Her leadership for progressive issues like Wilton Pride has been another focal point for the community. I sincerely believe Wilton will greatly benefit from Farah’s infectious energy, extensive management experience, transformational vision, and community organizational skills.

Thank you,

Sonal Vats

Seen Firsthand the Impact Farah Masani has on Wilton Community

To the Editor:

I am very excited that Farah Masani has put her hat in the race for a member of the Board of Selectmen.

I have heard Farah’s name mentioned for years in connection to the PTA, or Class Project 2027, or Wilton Youth Council, or Trackside or the GSA club in Middlebrook, but I really got to know her firsthand around Wilton Pride.

I was blown away by her ability to take an idea and turn it into a reality that will positively impact so many LGBTQ+ kids and residents of Wilton. She collaborated with multiple organizations across Wilton to make Wilton Pride a success and was a pivotal part in organizing the first-ever Pride Festival in Wilton. Farah made sure everyone felt included and Wilton celebrated its diversity and gave their LGBTQ+ residents a voice. She is clearly motivated by a desire to bring positive changes and improvements to Wilton by addressing issues not receiving sufficient attention.

I love Farah’s passion and her desire to move Wilton forward! I have seen firsthand the impact she has on our community and can’t wait to see the impact she will have on our local government.

Roza Petrova

Farah Masani has Exceptional Ability to Empower Change and Keep the Community Moving Forward

To the Editor:

I’m writing to express my support for Farah Masani for Board of Selectperson. Working alongside Farah on the board of Wilton Pride, I’ve seen her exceptional ability to empower change and keep our community moving forward.

Farah is committed to making all voices heard. She is involved in our community across several causes, creating inclusive spaces in Wilton to share ideas and experiences. Her ability to enact change through listening would be invaluable as our town grows.

One of Farah’s standout strengths is driving progress. In our work for Wilton Pride, she ensures our collaborators have the support they need to do their work and follow through. She never hesitates to roll up her sleeves when things need to get done.

She’s also the kind of neighbor we all hope for – someone dependable who cares about your well-being and is there to help. (Before we knew each other, she offered to help me pull poison ivy out of my yard when I asked for advice in our gardening group!)

Wilton needs leaders like Farah who are passionate about change, have the experience we need and the commitment to nurturing Wilton’s future.

Kim Fellman Cohen

Farah Masani’s Integrity and Passion for Positive Change Set Her Apart from Traditional Politicians

To the Editor:

I admire Farah Masani’s integrity and passion for positive change. I think these qualities set her apart from the traditional politicians and she has my full support for a member of the Board of Selectmen.

I admire her dedication and deep-rooted commitment to our town and believe this will make a real difference in our community. It’s evident in the way she volunteers her time with various organizations, nonprofits and advocacy groups. I have seen her ability to implement change, she has collaborated with various organizations to make Wilton Pride a success. She has created an organization that celebrates diversity in our community, showcasing her passion for building a stronger community that supports one another.

Farah’s sincerity and authentic approach to everything she does in our community makes her an ideal candidate for a member of the Board of Selectmen.

Sharon Elias