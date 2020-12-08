LETTER: An Appeal to Pedestrians for Better Safety

To the Editor:

We have many walkers on our roads. I support it and do it myself. But unfortunately, there is a risk with bypassing cars. First I would ask the people to make sure to walk on the side of the roads and not wander towards the middle. But even more important is that people wear clearly visible clothing at least during the dreary late fall and winter months. Dark coats or ski jackets are hard to see with the brown bushes and trees as background. Let’s keep in mind that the town’s workers on street repair wear neon yellow jackets even in broad daylight and summer months. I appeal to the walkers to wear something bright, or even better, the yellow jackets. It is for their own safety.

Rudi Hoefling