Wilton Resident Tom Lowell Named Managing Editor of News at Fox News Channel, will Oversee Daytime Operations

FOX News Channel (FNC) has named Wilton resident Tom Lowell as the executive vice president and managing editor of news. In this new position, Lowell will oversee all daytime news editorial and news resources.

“It has been a great honor to work alongside the premier journalists at FOX News and I am tremendously grateful for the opportunity to lead one of the best daytime news teams in the business,” Lowell said.

The appointment was announced by Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media. Lowell will report to FOX News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace who reports to Scott.

“From creating the top-rated morning news program America’s Newsroom in 2007 to leading newsgathering, Tom has made a formidable impact on FOX News throughout his 17-year tenure with the network. A skilled journalist and talented producer, we’re beyond confident that under his direction, the network’s daytime news programming will continue to thrive for many years to come,” Scott said.

Since joining the network in 2003, Lowell has launched three top-rated programs and held a variety of production roles. He began as a producer for FOX News Live and was later promoted to senior producer in 2005. In 2007, Lowell launched and assisted in the creation of America’s Newsroom, with then co-anchors Bill Hemmer and Megyn Kelly, where he became the executive producer in 2009.

One year later, he launched the afternoon program America Live with Megyn Kelly and executive produced the program for three years until launching The Kelly File in primetime in October 2013. Both programs were number one in their timeslot for the duration of their run. In 2016, he was named vice president and managing editor of news, where he oversaw newsgathering for the network.

Prior to joining FNC, Lowell held executive producer positions at WFSB-TV (CBS) in Hartford, CT, WCVB-TV (ABC) in Boston, MA and FOX affiliate WSVN-TV in Miami, FL. He also served as news director at WSEE-TV (CBS) in Erie, PA where he began his career in 1992 as a news producer. He graduated from Emerson College with a B.A. in broadcast journalism.