Wilton Real Estate Report (Nov. 20-Dec. 3, 2020): Two Weeks and 25 Sales

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the two-week period from Nov. 20-Dec. 3, 2020, there were 25 properties that changed hands, including six that sold for over $1 million. The highest selling price was $1,725,000. The land transfers recorded in that time (including address, sale price, and photo where available) are listed below.

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are also now available on the town website.

8 Wilton Woods Road: Jilly & Son, LLC, to Juan R. Santos, Jr. and Norma M. Lopez, for $795,000

20 Grey Rocks Road: David C. and Deborah Z. Worley to F. Martinez Garcia and Nicolas de Rycker for $980,000

40 Antler Lane: John A. Kaczmarczyk III to Laura M. and Mary A. Asquino, for $619,000

78 Boulder Brook Road: Ronald Pieter Tiche to Weining Gao and Erin Harleton, for $860,000

5 Great Rocks Place: Joan M. Roman to Ryan Joseph and Katherine Rachel Faroni, for $710,000

285 Belden Hill Road: James P. and Elizabeth A. Murphy to Stanley M. Buchesky, for $1,105,000

306 Danbury Road, Unit 9: William A. and Sandra H. Hogan to John and Cecilia Murray, for $710,000

132 Old Kings Highway: OKH, LLC, to Lulu Associates, LLC, for $1,015,000

3 Wakefield Road: Luis P. and Miriam E. Garcia to Nicolas Stanichev and Ivanka Hadjiyska, for $545,000

500 Ridgefield Road: Glenn E. and Jennifer C. Mincey to Justin and Erin Tishman, for $500,000

30 Chessor Lane: Akop and Narine Karayan to Timothy Hoff and Christopher R. Casola, for $810,000

42 Raymond Lane: Susan F. Luse to Alexei Druzhinin and Tatiana Voitkevich, for $1,400,000

67 Signal Hill Road: David Audi to Johannes J. Wernke and Erika N. Schaeffer

211 Branch Brook Road: Cheryll D. Hadley to Michael L. and Jenifer Ward Healy, for $790,000

421 Thayer Pond Road: Loretta E. Foley to Liam and Jessica Cooney, for $1,075,000

87 Olmstead Hill Road: Kenneth J. Dartley Revocable Trust to Alexander Gaston and James Dwyer, for $740,000

51 Hurlbutt Street: Lawrence M. Reid to Regina and Brian McGough, for $960,000

32 Wilton Crest: Carol A. Comiskey to Yutao Mei, for $415,000

9 Laurel Lane: Raymond and Florence Digiorgio to Gregory and Hailey Heins, for $940,000

2 Spruce Meadow Court: Jason Thomas and Megan McWeeney Morris to Stone Mountain Circle, LLC, for $1,550,000

17 Bayberry Lane: Frederick and Sandra Muschler to Daniel Lota, for $592,000

129 Valeview Road: HL Homes, LLC, to Alyse and Joshua Sullivan, for $854,000

144 Linden Tree Road: Mischelle and John Choinski, Jr. to Shaveta and Kulwinder Gill, for $1,725,000

98 Old Belden Hill Road: Manya Sandler Andreone to Genna Murry and Daniel Eldridge, for $830,000

14 Stewart Lane: Brett and Claudia Coltman to John Emil and Renee Anderson, for $715,000