With Spots Still Open, GMW Answers FAQs on Wilton’s Town-Sponsored COVID Testing

As of Sunday evening, 50 people had registered for spots in the town-sponsored COVID-19 testing event scheduled for this Friday, Dec. 11 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. The testing is being conducted by PhysicianOne Urgent Care, an affiliate of Yale New Haven Health.

Some residents have asked questions about why there will be an out-of-pocket fee of $90 per test–and why the provider is not accepting insurance. GOOD Morning Wilton reached out to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice to ask these and other questions, and she provided a good deal of additional information and explanation about why testing has been structured as it has and how things will work this Friday.

We’ve compiled everything we’ve learned in an FAQ, below:

Why is the Town hosting testing?

The testing was arranged by town officials in response to multiple requests they received from residents about making COVID testing available here. “With high demand for testing and reports of long waits at testing clinics [and other locations], this service was organized in response to those requests,” Vanderslice explained.

It’s also being held to offer testing to town employees and emergency responders, for which the town and schools are covering the costs.

Is the provider doing the testing trustworthy and reliable?

Testing is being conducted by PhysicianOne, which operates 23 urgent care centers in CT, MA and NY, is affiliated with Yale New Haven Health.

PhysicianOne held two similar events in November sponsored by the Town of New Canaan. Vanderslice said the events there were organized in the same manner and at the same per-test cost for anyone getting tested.

“The first event was capped at 500 tests and was fully subscribed. The next event had approximately 750 people registered. Wilton town personnel observed the second New Canaan test and have had conversations with personnel from the Town of New Canaan involved with the event. New Canaan officials were very pleased with the two events,” Vanderslice added.

What kind of test is being performed?

PhysicianOne will conduct a PCR swab test–what Vanderslice said, “is recognized as the most reliable test.”

Will there be more testing dates?

As of now, PhysicianOne has required that the Town guarantee 250 tests, and has agreed to provide additional weekly testing with the same guarantee. Vanderslice said that the demand for this week’s testing event will determine whether or not there will be additional dates offered.

Why is there free, 7-days-per-week, full-day testing in Norwalk, but not in Wilton?

Due to the increase in cases and demand for testing, the State of CT is sponsoring regional testing clinics that offer free testing–but they’re setting up that free testing in more densely populated communities. Norwalk was selected for this testing because of its population size, with the expectation that residents in neighboring towns seeking free, government-provided testing would travel to Norwalk to be tested.

Wilton residents can also seek out free testing in Stamford and Danbury.

Sometimes with that free testing, however, comes long lines and wait times.

Vanderslice acknowledged that the town-sponsored testing may not be an option everyone can or will take advantage of.

“This is an option for those who can’t or don’t want to wait in line and travel to another town,” she wrote on Facebook. “It is one of many options that are out there for testing.”

Is the town receiving any portion of the fee or making any profit on the event?

Vanderslice has emphatically said the town is not receiving any compensation for the event. PhysicianOne is charging the town $90 per test. The town is collecting the $90 from individuals when they register on the e-Trak system; that fee will be paid to the provider.

“They are an urgent care facility and don’t have a[n online] payment portal so [we are] using our existing portal,” Vanderslice explained. “[There’s] no money in it for the Town.”

Why isn’t insurance accepted?

No other viable provider that the town spoke with to perform on-site custom PCR swab testing accepts insurance. Vanderslice said that the $90 fee per test that the Town is being charged is actually lower than what most, if not all, area providers charge for testing at their own business location–that includes PhysicianOne, which charges a sizable amount more for testing at its own urgent care facilities (Norwalk and Ridgefield are the closest).

It’s also lower than what was charged at other town-sponsored testing events in neighboring towns. The provider engaged by the Town of Darien charges $200 per test–and does not take insurance.

Not accepting insurance simplifies things for the testing provider: they are not required to incur the administrative costs and collection delays associated with billing the insurance company and any efforts to collect payment on fees not covered by the insurance company.

I’m not comfortable with the Town of Wilton knowing I am having a test. Is there a way to only register with the provider?

“No,” Vanderslice said. “The Parks and Recreation registration information is only used for collection of payment and to ensure payment has been made at check-in on Dec. 11. The Health Department is only notified of residents with a positive test result.”

Why is testing being held indoors and not outside as a drive-thru?

According to Vanderslice, the medical professionals involved in testing have said that swab testing is the most accurate and least painful if it is done while the patient is seated in a chair. Also, winter weather uncertainties can also impact outdoor swabbing.

Will there be enough parking?

Registrants can park in any of the three parking lots serving the Comstock Community Center.

The lot in front and around the side of the building

Two lots just beyond the building (coming from RT 7) on each side of School Road.

How do I sign up?

Registration is a two-step process. First, residents must register and pay the $90 fee online using Parks and Recreation’s e-Trak system and second, go to the PhysicianOne portal–link will be provided on the e-Trak email confirmation/receipt–to enter their appointment time and complete any required patient information.