[LETTER] Champions of Change in Wilton: A Celebration of Women’s History Month

To the Editor:

As the Executive Administrator of Wilton Congregational Church and its cemeteries as well as a local history buff, I am very aware that Hillside Cemetery is the final resting place for some of the most remarkable women of Wilton. To celebrate Women’s History Month, I have created a self-guided walking tour highlighting notable women of Wilton. Please visit Hillside Cemetery for Champions of Change: A Celebration of Women’s History Month.

With this new annual tradition, Hillside recognizes local women and their significant contributions to Wilton and beyond. You will meet a patriot, abolitionist, suffragette, community activist, Justice of the Peace, and journalist. On future tours, artists, writers, educators, entrepreneurs, and others will be featured. We have so many special women to celebrate here at Hillside!

The walk is both educational and inspirational. Meeting these special women reminds us that within each of us is the power to help make our community the place we want it to be now and in the future.

While some of the women buried at Hillside were once legendary public figures, others may only have been known and missed by a few family members. Hillside is an important place to realize the value of one’s own life by understanding that someone in the future may stand in the exact same place where you are standing today.

Please use the brochure and map (below) to guide you. Enjoy the tour!

Pamela Brown

Executive Administrator

WCC and Hillside Cemetery