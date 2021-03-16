Swinging Into Spring at Redding Country Club [SPONSORED POST]

Sponsored Content

Redding’s landscape is unique to Fairfield County. The steep slopes and rocky ledges of three distinct ridges are separated by dense forest, lush meadows, and meandering streams. Perched atop the central ridge, the Redding Country Club is unique, too, and in celebration of spring, will be opening its doors inviting new faces to discover why. The RCC is welcoming guests to visit its picturesque grounds and learn about its heritage and offerings at a series of gatherings in late March/early April.

The events will take place on Sunday, March 21 at 4 p.m.; Sunday, March 28 at 4 p.m.; Thursday evening, April 8 at 6 p.m.; and Sunday, April 11 at 4 p.m. Happy hour beverages and fare will be served while a welcoming team of members mingles about to answer questions and share their experiences. Tours of the facilities will be offered by the staff professionals: Mike Argentine, PGA-Head Golf Pro, Gildardo Lobo, Director of Racquets, John LaValle, Aquatics Director, and Kelly Mulligan, the Summer Camp Director.

Covid precautions will be mindfully observed. RSVP by calling 203.938.2567, via email, or text to 203.837.0249.

For half a century, the Redding Country Club has nurtured recreation and relaxation guided by two founding, family-friendly principles: to promote a culture of warm hospitality, and to enhance social and active lifestyles. The joy of getting out to play – whether fledgling or skilled, child or adult, at the tee, on the court, in the water, or at a Trivia Night – is at the heart of the RCC experience.

Central to the club is the 18-hole, par 71, Rees Jones-designed golf course. Son of legendary course designer Robert Trent Jones, Rees has designed over 100 golf courses in his career, but only four in Connecticut – Redding, the emerald jewel among them. Retaining the land’s natural beauty, Jones made the most of the idyllic streams, ponds, and steep elevation changes, resulting in a 6,355-yard course that is as scenic as it can be demanding.

In addition to golf, the RCC boasts state-of-the-art racquet sports and swimming facilities. Four Har-Tru tennis courts, two paddle courts, a 25-yard competition pool, and a toddler-friendly wading pool are all expertly maintained to enhance friendly, athletic, rewarding experiences for all ages.

Susan Dorenbosch, President of the Redding Country Club, noted “Ours has been coined ‘the little club in the country,’ a nod to the fact that the RCC embodies a warmth not always associated with the traditional country club atmosphere. I so look forward to sharing this most special place with both those new to this neck of the woods, and neighbors who’ve yet to visit us.”

For more information on the RCC Welcome Gatherings, please send an email or visit the website. Founded in 1965, the Redding Country Club is a private, full-service family-oriented club committed to enhancing the social and active lifestyles of its members by promoting a culture of warm hospitality, personalized service, and quality amenities.