To the Editor:

The Annual Town Meeting (ATM) is now behind us with important lessons to be learned.

The foremost one is that our Town Charter is at its heart based upon a fundamental distrust of the citizens of Wilton.

I can understand why: its drafters were fearful that a small clique of determined citizens could hijack the town budget by making a motion from the floor of the ATM to change the budget, have that motion carried by a vote of those relatively few faithful adherents to their plan who actually attend the meeting, and then have that vote approved by an equally small portion of the electorate who choose to vote.

To avoid that outcome, the Charter was written to require that a minimum percentage of the town’s registered voters (15%) actually appear to vote in order to overturn the budget as found on the ballot. The Charter added a further protection by allowing the budget only to be amended downward (not upward) by motion from the floor of the ATM. Under Roberts Rules of Order applied under the Charter, even more flexibility exists on the downward side: the process allows for testing of multiple reduction amounts, starting with the highest reduction moved and seconded from the floor of the ATM and moving down to the lower proposed reductions stopping only if one of them secures a majority vote.

And the Charter did one more very consequential thing: it provided for the Board of Finance (BOF) to have the final say on what would be presented to voters for ballot approval (absent a successful motion made from the floor of the ATM to move the budget downward, as previously mentioned).

Unlike other town boards that have an odd number of total members, the BOF was established in the Charter at six members with no provision as to what to do if the BOF split 3-to-3 on its budget for presentation at the ATM. The logical result in those circumstances would be to go with the budgets as presented by the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Education, but that is — as lawyers say — a litigable issue that would very likely in fact be litigated if it were to happen. The six-member figure dates back to the version of the Charter that existed before the latest revision of the Charter more than a decade ago.

Unfortunately, the result not only creates the risk of a 3-3 split but also creates an autocracy of four — who can all come from one political party under state law rules that limit the size of single party representation on any municipal board. Those four individuals in reality control the most important decision our town regularly makes: what it will spend in a year.

Provision is made in the Charter to move the budget up significantly if 15% or more vote and a majority of them vote “no, too low.” But that result sends the budget back to the same four who made it too low to begin with, to see what they will do next.

The BOF is composed of conscientious citizens who volunteer to serve. I believe they would follow the wishes of the majority of voters by seriously honoring that vote, but to what extent: by just how much? That creates a quandary for those who want to see the cuts restored but who are dubious about the convoluted process that sends the results of a successful “no, too low” vote back to the BOF for a new BOF determination, followed by a reconvened ATM, for the whole process to be gone through all over again.

Is that really what we want: rule by an autocracy of four and a convoluted process to change the four’s determination?

I submit that it’s time to have another go at Charter revision.

Certainly, at a minimum, that should be done to clear up what happens in the event of a 3-to-3 deadlock on the BOF — to decrease the number serving on the BOF to five (with a transition period to accommodate those already on the BOF now) or raise it to seven. Movement in either direction avoids the chance of future deadlocks in the first place. Alternatively, one could explicitly provide that in the event of a 3-3 split, the budgets as proposed by the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Education form the town budget for presentation at the ATM.

However, isn’t it also, and much more fundamentally, time to ask if this overall decision-making structure is really how we want to be governed with respect to our most important town decision each year?

Revision on that score could alter the Charter rule that allows only motions for budget decreases from the floor of the ATM to instead allow for motions for budget increases as well, giving equal opportunity for movement in either direction. It could also include a cap on the percentage of the proposed change in either direction to prevent a “runaway” budget revision that would jeopardize town finances.

It should, in any event of course, leave in the “no, too high” and “no, too low” options for voters to express their views on the resulting budget offering on the ballot.

Changes like these could restore much more full-scale democracy to town decision-making.

Steve Hudspeth