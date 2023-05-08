This year’s Annual Town Meeting and Adjourned Vote had a heightened undercurrent of uncertain energy. How would voters respond to a $1.4 million reduction by the Board of Finance to the proposed FY’24 school budget? What impact would a “Vote No, Too Low” campaign have, when many people said they were uncertain the BOF would respond accordingly if that’s the way they voted? And which way would voters go on the referendum on bonding $1.935 million for a new artificial turf field at Allen’s Meadow?

Going into Saturday’s (May 6) voting, even many seasoned budget vote-watchers were unsure. So when a relatively large voter turnout materialized — 20.59% of 12,329 eligible voters — the results were noteworthy.

Budget Vote Results

Voters approved of the proposed $134,951,947 FY’24 operating budget by a wide majority: 1,590 people (63.52%) voted to approve the budget while 913 people (36.48%) voted against.

The votes against reflected a combined tally of people voting “No, too High” — 557 (22.25%) — and those voting “No, too Low” — 356 (14.22%).

This year’s “No, too Low” vote was remarkable for several reasons. At 14.22%, the 356 voters choosing “No, too Low” were a significantly larger group than at any point in the last two decades. In fact, the last time this group was noticeably large was in 2010 when 5.2% of the voters sent that “too Low” message about the budget. Most years, the strength of that vote floats somewhere between 0%-2%.

The “No, too Low” vote has other significance. Because of the way Wilton’s town vote works, the “No, too High” and “No, too Low” votes are combined. If voter turnout hits 15%, then the actual vote of “Yes” vs. the combined “No” votes decides the question. If enough voters show up to the polls, and the combined “No” votes outweigh the “Yesses,” the budget heads back to the Board of Finance (BOF), which is supposed to adjust the budget based on those votes and bring it back to voters again.

In the last 10 years, Wilton has only surpassed 15% voter turnout twice. Many observers assume when less than 15% shows up, that’s a sign voters don’t object to the budget proposed by the Board of Finance. This year, because many voters believed turnout would likely be higher, some voters who said they considered voting “No, too Low” feared their vote would, when combined with the “No, too High” votes, send the budget back to the Board of Finance.

At the Annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, May 2, several residents made it clear they were unhappy the BOF had already made a $1.4 million reduction to the portion of the proposed budget that would fund Wilton’s schools. Several expressed a concern that although they believed the education budget was “too low,” they didn’t trust the BOF would refrain from making further cuts if the budget was returned to them.

There had been a concerted effort to convince voters to choose “No, too Low.” Interestingly enough, that campaign was being promoted by Board of Finance member Chris Stroup, who was one of two members who did not support making that $1.4 million reduction. His campaign, supported widely through ads placed in GOOD Morning Wilton, was something he said he undertook as a private citizen and not a BOF member.

It’s hard to say whether the vote breakdown would have been different without the “No, too Low” votes standing on their own. But either way, with the turnout hitting above 20%, Wilton’s FY’24 budget will be the one the BOF sent to voters in the first place. Year Total voters No too LOW Percentage No too HIGH Percentage % YES Voter turnout 2000 1,800 16 0.89% 426 23.67% 75.44% 17.80% 2001 2,663 31 1.16% 1,069 40.14% 58.69% 26.20% 2002 2,547 24 0.94% 739 29.01% 70.04% 25.30% 2003 2,576 11 0.43% 955 37.07% 62.50% 25.90% 2004 2,131 12 0.56% 673 31.58% 67.86% 21.40% 2005 1,611 15 0.93% 439 27.25% 71.82% 14.20% 2006 1,455 9 0.62% 405 27.84% 71.55% 13.70% 2007 1,208 6 0.50% 340 28.15% 71.36% 11.00% 2008 946 9 0.95% 309 32.66% 66.38% 8.60% 2009 1,228 45 3.66% 339 27.61% 68.73% 10.60% 2010 2,086 108 5.18% 595 28.52% 66.30% 18.60% 2011 1,677 35 2.09% 711 42.40% 55.52% 15.20% 2012 1,325 10 0.75% 515 38.87% 60.38% 12.00% 2013 805 13 1.61% 278 34.53% 63.85% 6.90% 2014 1,056 17 1.61% 371 35.13% 63.26% 9.60% 2015 1,290 9 0.70% 679 52.64% 46.67% 11.50% 2016 2,105 36 1.71% 888 42.19% 56.10% 18.00% 2017 2,011 19 0.94% 808 40.18% 58.88% 16.20% 2018 1,629 13 0.80% 532 32.66% 66.54% 13.04% 2019 1,327 40 3.01% 395 29.77% 67.22% 10.97% 2021 529 0 0.00% 114 21.55% 78.45% 4.22% 2022 1,094 19 1.74% 257 23.49% 74.77% 9.05% 2023 2,503 356 14.22% 557 22.25% 63.52% 20.59% (Average: 32.57%)

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice emailed a comment on the voting results on Sunday.

“The results once again demonstrated the level of property taxes is of concern to Wilton voters. Despite a well-funded effort, voters rejected the vote no too low campaign and instead voted consistent with prior years, the 2018 professional survey, the 2019 POCD telephone survey and the 2022 and 2023 BOF surveys,” she said.

While 22.25% of the voters (557) did use their votes to say that the proposed budget was too high, this year’s proportion wasn’t as high as it has been in the past. Since 2000, the “No, too high” vote has ranged from 21.55% to 52.64% (the average is 32.57%) so this year’s result puts it at the lower end of that range.

There’s something to be said for 2023’s turnout rates as well. This year’s 20.59% voter turnout was the highest it’s been in 18 years. The average turnout rate since 2005 is blow 15% — 11.96% — and in the past 10 years, Wilton has only passed the 15% threshold twice.

Bonding Referendums — Especially the Artificial Turf Field

That hefty voter turnout was likely due in large part to one of the five bonding questions on the ballot, namely did voters approve of bonding $1.935 million for the planning, design, acquisition and construction of an artificial turf field at Allen’s Meadow?

This vote was exceedingly close: only 49 votes separated the 1,249 people that approve the field bonding resolution from the 1,298 people opposed to it.

And while there were organized and active campaigns underway on both sides of the question, and a great deal of attention focused on whether or not there was any environmental concern from materials used to make the artificial turf, the decision was probably influenced by how much officials were asking voters to bond. At almost $2 million, it was the largest amount on the bonding questions by far. Credit: GOOD Morning Wilton

In her statement, Vanderslice told GMW she agreed.

“Cost was also likely the major factor in the turf field referendum result,” she said, adding, “With a close 49%/51% vote, it is incumbent on the Board of Selectmen to learn more about the no votes.”

The other questions were much more clear cut:

$127,000 for the construction and reconstruction of Scribner Hill Road — APPROVED 81.4% ( 2,008 Yes , 459 No)

, 459 No) $950,000 for a new fire engine — APPROVED 86.8% ( 2,183 Yes , 333 No)

, 333 No) $780,000 for the construction and installation of school district roof Replacements — APPROVED 90.6% ( 2,276 Yes , 237 No)

, 237 No) $275,000 for a new elevator at Cider Mill School — APPROVED 85.7% (2,150 Yes, 358 No)

Read more of our coverage of the budget vote breaking news from Saturday, May 6 after polls closed, including reactions and comments from town leaders.