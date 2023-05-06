This is GOOD Morning Wilton‘s ongoing coverage throughout the day, where readers can find out information about today’s vote and results when the polls close.

UPDATE: 8 a.m. — Polls have opened for today’s annual town budget vote. Voting turnout may be higher than usual, if the number of absentee ballots the town has already received is any indication.

According to the registrars of voters, they have accepted 177 absentee ballots as of the end of the day on Friday, May 5. In 2022, there were 22 people who voted by absentee ballot.

In the voting that took place on Tuesday, May 2, following the Annual Town Meeting, 148 votes were cast.

WILTON, Saturday, May 6, 2023, 7:15 a.m. — At last Tuesday’s (May 2) Annual Town Meeting, attendees took the first step in the budget setting process: they approved the Fiscal Year 2024 town budget as proposed by officials as the one voters will consider.

Today, Saturday, May 6, is the second step: Wilton residents and property owners will head to the voting booth to say whether or not they accept that budget, and if they approve of five bonding proposals. Once the budget is adopted, that’s how the town determines how much to tax each property owner in order to fund the budget.

In-person adjourned voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wilton High School Clune Center Auditorium (395 Danbury Rd.).

The proposed FY2024 operating budget of $134,951,947 to run the town and schools is a 3.06% increase over last year’s budget. That means a mill rate increase of 3.66%.

Breaking that down, the town budget from the Board of Selectmen is $34,473,595 or a 1.56% increase; the school budget from the Board of Education is $90,581,692, or a 2.89% increase. (The remaining portion is for debt service and town reserves.)

Voters have three options to consider on the budget vote:

YES, I approve the proposed budget

NO, the budget is TOO HIGH

NO, the budget is TOO LOW

As always, the town needs to reach a 15% voter turnout threshold in order for the votes to qualify. Otherwise, with less than a 15% voter turnout, the budget automatically passes, no matter what votes are cast. As of 9 p.m. on Friday, May 5, Registrar of Voters Karen Birck reported there are 12,327 eligible voters.

There are also five questions bonding questions on the ballot for voters to consider:

$127,000 for design work for the construction/reconstruction of Scribner Hill Rd.

for design work for the construction/reconstruction of Scribner Hill Rd. Up to $1,935,000 for an artificial turf field at Allen’s Meadow

for an artificial turf field at Allen’s Meadow $950,000 for the replacement of a fire truck

for the replacement of a fire truck $780,000 for school roof replacements

for school roof replacements $275,000 for the design and installation of a new elevator at the Cider Mill School

GOOD Morning Wilton has covered every step of the budget setting process. Our coverage, including more in-depth explanations about the bonding issues and discussions officials have had about the budget, can be found online.